Former owner hails Magic Lantern’s 125‑year revival

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 11:51 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Magic Lantern Cinema in Tywyn has marked its 125th anniversary with a heartfelt letter from former proprietor Harry Bromley‑Davenport, who ran the venue from 1972 to 1981.

The cinema, which was named BIFA Cinema of the Year in 2025, posted the full correspondence on its social media channels, saying the words “really made our day”.

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Bromley‑Davenport, now in his seventies, praised the current team for “revitalising the building and introducing exciting new programming, including music and God knows what else”.

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He recalled taking charge at the age of 23, when the auditorium was described as a “flea‑pit” with no heating, collapsed seats and a screen riddled with holes.

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“The building was very run down.” No heating (people would bring hot water bottles in winter).

The seats had largely collapsed or been vandalised. The screen had holes in it.

The film projection consisted of one working projector, which meant a break every 20 minutes to change reels. And it smelled.”

According to the former owner, a massive overhaul in 1973 saw “vintage carriage lamps in the auditorium, carpets, rewiring, treatment of the decaying walls, new seating, heating, and a ton of other essential stuff” installed.

He credited the “massive support” of Tywyn residents for expanding the audience ten‑fold and for enabling him to source contemporary films through contacts in London.

“However, the credit for that revival must go to the diehard regular customers, their enthusiasm, support and money,” he wrote.

The letter goes on to celebrate the cinema’s present‑day offerings, noting the addition of music concerts, live theatre streamed from the National Theatre, classic and independent films, family events, an extended stage, modern lighting, new seats, a reconstructed foyer and a bar with food service.

“Now, excitingly, the cinema has been revitalised with music concerts, live theatre beamed from the National Theatre, classic films, independent cinema, family events, the extension of the stage and lighting, new seats, foyer reconstruction, and the addition of a bar and food service.” It’s a transformation which includes the latest in digital projection.

It’s a miracle which could only have been achieved. You deserve an Oscar.

The cherry on the cake is that you have been awarded a prestigious Best Cinema award.”

Bromley‑Davenport concluded with a note of admiration, describing the current team’s dedication as “tremendous dedication, energy, and love – and a strong and faithful audience”.

Dear everybody at Tywyn Cinema, Magic Lantern.As a past owner/proprietor/ programmer and general lover of the cinema, I deeply congratulate you on your magnificent achievement of revitalising the building and introducing exciting new programming, including music and God knows what else.I am kinda jealous because in my tenure from 1972 to 1981, I did not pursue anything other than screening movies.My main thrust was to save the cinema because no one else wanted it.The building was very run down. And it smelled.Ripping out all this c**p and replacing it, and installing such things as vintage carriage lamps in the auditorium, carpets, rewiring, treatment of the decaying walls, new seating, heating, and a ton of other essential stuff took place in 1973 when I was 23 years old.Thank goodness, the people of Tywyn and surrounding area gave massive support and the audience grew to about 10 times that of when it was a flea‑pit.

And through contacts in London, I was able to program up‑to‑date movies.However, the credit for that revival must go to the diehard regular customers, their enthusiasm, support and money.Now, excitingly, the cinema has been revitalised with music concerts, live theatre beamed from the National Theatre, classic films, independent cinema, family events, the extension of the stage and lighting, new seats, foyer reconstruction, and the addition of a bar and food service. You deserve an Oscar.

The Magic Lantern’s management thanked Bromley‑Davenport for his “loveliest letter” and reaffirmed its commitment to serving the Tywyn community as the historic venue looks ahead to its next century.