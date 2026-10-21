Saundersfoot road layout revised after community feedback

📷 Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 5:31 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Plans to amend the contentious new road layout in Saundersfoot have been set in motion after a wave of community feedback highlighted accessibility concerns and traffic congestion.

Pembrokeshire County Council introduced the changes as part of its wider Active Travel proposals for the village, a programme formally consulted on in 2024. The scheme aimed to deliver tangible safety improvements, including reduced vehicle speeds and a smoother pedestrian experience.

Implementation began earlier this year, but the removal of disabled parking bays from the village centre quickly provoked criticism. Residents argued that the loss of spaces hindered access for disabled drivers and amplified congestion during peak periods.

One local resident warned, “Because of these changes, there is now a severe lack of accessible parking space in the heart of the village.” The council’s actions are effectively pushing disabled drivers toward the main car park, but that car park simply does not have the capacity or the extra spaces to make up for the ones being lost on the street.

The comment echoed broader concerns voiced at a recent Saundersfoot Community Council meeting, where the issue of limited street‑side disabled bays dominated the agenda.

Cllr Chris Williams, county councillor for the south ward, said he had held extensive discussions with Pembrokeshire County Council’s Highways department about parking on Brewery Terrace, Cambrian Terrace and Milford Street. Following a review of the Active Travel changes, the council agreed to a series of adjustments.

Among the agreed measures, bollards have been reinstated on Cambrian Terrace to deter illegal parking, and additional parking spaces have been created on Brewery Terrace. Cllr Williams also pledged ongoing collaboration with council officers to fine‑tune pedestrian crossings in the affected streets.

The revised layout now features a new road surface, reduced speed limits and an improved pedestrian environment, which Cllr Williams described as “a new road surface, better pedestrian experience, reduced speeds, as well as additional parking spaces on Brewery Terrace.”

He added that “The introduction of dual-use loading bays has been particularly well received by residents and the wider community.” There has been significant support for this, as it not only improves accessibility and convenience for residents, but also provides valuable support for local businesses,” reflecting growing approval of the dual‑use bays.

Further enhancements include heightened awareness of parking within Saundersfoot Harbour, now offering three disabled spaces and five free 30‑minute bays. Cllr Williams noted, “Furthermore, increased awareness of parking within Saundersfoot Harbour, including three disabled spaces and five free 30‑minute bays, has further improved accessibility and ease of access within the village.”

The council hopes the harbour provisions will alleviate pressure on the village centre and provide a clearer option for short‑stay visitors.

Having installed the alterations ahead of the summer season, Cllr Williams stressed the importance of allowing the changes time to settle. He affirmed that the council will continue to engage closely with residents and local businesses, listening carefully to their experiences, observations and concerns.

Future reviews will assess the impact of the dual‑use loading bays, bollard placements and harbour parking scheme, with the aim of fine‑tuning the layout to balance safety, accessibility and traffic flow.

As the summer months progress, the community’s response to the revised road layout will shape the final configuration, ensuring that Saundersfoot’s streets remain safe and welcoming for all users.