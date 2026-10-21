South Wales braces for Storm Austen as a yellow warning warns of 70mph winds, heavy rain and potential power cuts, with experts urging residents to stay informed.

📷 Storm Austen to batter South Wales with 70mph gusts | Photo credit: Online Resources

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 5:31 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Storm Austen is set to sweep across South Wales on Thursday and Friday, bringing a blend of strong winds and heavy rain that could disrupt daily life. A yellow warning has been issued for the region, signalling heightened risk of power cuts and debris‑related injuries.

The Met Office has warned that Tuesday and Wednesday will already see intermittent showers and rain spells, laying the groundwork for the more severe conditions expected later in the week. Residents are being urged to monitor updates as the system intensifies.

Met Office officials highlighted that “A yellow warning has been issued for southern parts of England as well as South Wales, with the warning highlighting the chance of disruption, power cuts and a chance of injuries from debris in places.” The alert underscores the need for preparedness across affected communities.

Authorities stress that the warning is not merely advisory; it reflects a genuine threat of service interruptions and personal harm. Emergency services are on standby to respond to any incidents arising from fallen branches, loose objects or damaged infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree warned that “While the exact track and position of Storm Austen is still being determined, what’s clear is that we have an impactful period of weather on the way and the potential for disruption in places.” Gusts of wind could range between 50-60mph, however this increases in coastal areas as they could peak up to 70mph.

Coastal communities, from the Gower Peninsula to the Vale of Glamorgan, should anticipate the upper end of that range, with gusts potentially reaching 70mph. Such speeds are capable of downing trees, damaging roofs and complicating travel on exposed routes.

Rainfall totals are forecast to accumulate between 20 and 30 mm over the storm’s passage, adding to the already saturated ground from earlier showers. Accumulated water may overwhelm drainage systems, increasing the likelihood of localized flooding.

Waterlogged roads and reduced visibility are expected to pose challenges for motorists, particularly on rural lanes that lack robust flood defences. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and to heed any road closures announced by local authorities.

Storm Austen is projected to move from west to east through Friday, with the strongest winds generally easing later in the day. This eastward progression means that western coastal areas will face the brunt of the gusts before the centre of the country feels the impact.

By Saturday, the system is expected to weaken, but residual showers may linger, keeping the risk of slippery surfaces and minor flooding in play. Residents should continue to monitor conditions even after the main wind event subsides.

Officials urge the public to stay informed by visiting the Met Office website for the latest bulletins and safety advice. Real‑time updates will include any changes to the warning level, as well as specific recommendations for securing property and avoiding travel where possible.

Local councils have activated emergency contact lines to field queries and coordinate assistance. Households are encouraged to check that emergency kits are stocked, secure loose garden furniture and report any fallen power lines to the relevant utility provider.

The yellow warning also extends to southern parts of England, where similar wind and rain hazards are anticipated. Cross‑border coordination between Welsh and English emergency services aims to ensure a cohesive response to any shared threats.

While the core of the storm will affect South Wales, the broader weather pattern may bring unsettled conditions to adjacent regions, reinforcing the importance of regional preparedness and communication.

As Storm Austen moves eastward, forecasters will continue to refine the storm’s trajectory and intensity. The Met Office emphasises that the situation remains fluid, and that updates will be issued as new data become available.

Residents are reminded that the yellow warning remains in force until the threat diminishes, and that vigilance is essential to minimise disruption and safeguard personal safety throughout the storm’s lifespan.