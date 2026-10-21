Risca East by-election set for November 19

Caerphilly Council schedules a November 19 by-election for Risca East after the death of long‑serving councillor Nigel George.

📷 Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 4:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed a by‑election for the vacant Risca East ward seat, with polling scheduled for Thursday 19 November. The election follows the death of long‑serving Labour councillor Nigel George, who represented the ward for 15 years.

George’s passing in late August, after a period of illness, left the seat empty and triggered the council’s statutory timetable for a replacement. The by‑election will determine who succeeds a figure described as a “passionate” and “determined” community champion.

Prospective candidates must submit nomination papers by 4 pm on Friday 23 October.

The Risca East ward encompasses the communities of Penrhiw and Ty Sign, together with part of Pontymister, forming a diverse electorate that will cast votes on the November polling day.

First elected to the seat for Labour in 2011, George also served a decade in the council’s cabinet, shaping policy across a range of local services. His tenure was marked by a hands‑on approach that earned him respect among colleagues and constituents alike.

Cllr Philippa Leonard praised his commitment, saying “He gave an extraordinary amount of his time to helping others.” She added, “He was always available, always willing to listen, and always prepared to go the extra mile for someone who needed support.” Cllr Arianna Leonard called him “a great colleague and a dedicated public servant.”

George’s work extended beyond formal duties, with residents recalling his regular presence at local events and his willingness to intervene in neighbourhood concerns. His reputation as a determined advocate helped secure improvements in housing, transport and community facilities across the ward.

Colleagues highlighted his ability to bridge gaps between council services and everyday challenges, noting that his “extraordinary amount of time” often meant personal visits to families facing hardship.

With nominations closing on 23 October, the council will verify candidate eligibility before publishing the final list of contenders. Voters will receive ballot papers in the lead‑up to the 19 November poll, when the new councillor will be elected.

Richard Edmunds, acting as returning officer, will oversee the counting of votes at the designated polling station, ensuring the process complies with electoral regulations and maintains transparency for the electorate.

The seat has been held by Labour since George’s initial victory in 2011, making the upcoming contest a test of the party’s continued support in the area. Analysts note that any shift could alter the balance of power within the 69‑member council.

Local party branches are already mobilising volunteers to canvass the ward’s three communities, aiming to sustain the momentum built during George’s fifteen‑year tenure.

Residents of Penrhiw, Ty Sign and Pontymister await the outcome, hoping the new representative will uphold the standards set by their late councillor. The by‑election will not only fill a vacancy but also signal the community’s priorities for the coming council term.

As the deadline approaches, the council urges all eligible voters to register and participate, reinforcing the democratic process that underpins local governance in Caerphilly.