Efa Gruffudd Jones resigns as Welsh Language Commissioner

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth confirms the departure of the Welsh Language Commissioner, with Lowri Williams to serve as interim lead. IMAGE_CAPTON: Efa Gruffudd Jones served as the Welsh Language Commissioner from January 2023 until her resignation in October 2024.

📷 Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 6:45 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Wales’ Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones, has resigned from her post, marking a significant shift in the oversight of the nation’s linguistic heritage. First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth confirmed the departure in a written statement, noting that a temporary replacement will assume the role until a permanent successor is appointed. The resignation, effective Tuesday, 20 October, was cited as being for personal reasons, with no further details provided in the official announcement.

The First Minister formally accepted the resignation, acknowledging the contributions made by Ms Gruffudd Jones during her tenure. He stated: “I have today accepted the resignation of the Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones for personal reasons.” I thank her for all her work since her appointment in 2023.

This statement underscores the collaborative relationship between the executive and the independent commission, highlighting the respect afforded to the outgoing commissioner’s service.

To ensure continuity of operations, Lowri Williams has been designated to exercise the Commissioner’s functions immediately. Ms Williams, who was appointed as Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner by Ms Gruffudd Jones, will lead the office while a full public appointments process is undertaken. This interim arrangement is designed to maintain the momentum of ongoing initiatives without interruption during the transition period.

The office of the Welsh Language Commissioner operates under the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011, a legislative framework that mandates the promotion and facilitation of the Welsh language. A core responsibility of the role is ensuring that the language is treated no less favourably than English in public life. This legal obligation extends to monitoring compliance with Welsh language standards across various sectors of society.

The commission holds significant powers to investigate complaints and take enforcement action against organisations that fail to meet their statutory duties. These powers are crucial for protecting the rights of Welsh-speaking communities and ensuring equitable access to public services. The role is not merely advisory but carries the weight of legal enforcement, making the stability of the office a matter of public interest.

The departure occurs at a critical juncture for Welsh language policy, with public bodies across Wales continuing to face strict obligations regarding service provision. According to the Commissioner’s office, 124 public organisations are currently implementing Welsh language standards, reflecting the widespread reach of these requirements. Compliance is particularly vital in regions with high concentrations of Welsh speakers, where language access is a daily necessity.

In areas such as Ceredigion, Powys, and Gwynedd, the ability to access services through the medium of Welsh remains a paramount issue for local residents. The commission’s work in these regions ensures that language barriers do not hinder citizens from engaging with essential public services. The ongoing implementation of standards in these counties highlights the tangible impact of the Commissioner’s office on community life.

Beyond enforcement, the office plays a pivotal role in providing guidance on Welsh place names and collaborating with organisations to expand language opportunities. These efforts aim to integrate the Welsh language more deeply into everyday life, from signage to digital communications. The strategic guidance provided by the commission helps standardise practices and promote consistency across different sectors.

The Welsh Government has not yet announced a specific timetable for appointing a permanent successor to Ms Gruffudd Jones. The focus remains on completing the public appointments process to ensure a rigorous and transparent selection of the next leader. Until then, the interim leadership will continue to uphold the statutory duties and strategic objectives of the office.

The resignation leaves a void in the leadership of a key cultural and linguistic institution, but the structured transition plan aims to mitigate any disruption. The commitment to maintaining high standards of Welsh language provision remains unchanged, with the interim commissioner set to oversee ongoing projects and enforcement actions. The public is expected to see continued progress in the implementation of Welsh language standards as the search for a new permanent Commissioner proceeds.