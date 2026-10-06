Fishing crew member airlifted after sea medical emergency

A crew member on a fishing vessel off St Ann’s Head suffered a cardiac episode, prompting an RNLI lifeboat and Coastguard helicopter rescue to Cardiff.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 8:20 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A crew member on a fishing vessel suffered a medical emergency off the Pembrokeshire coast on Monday, prompting a swift rescue by the Angle RNLI lifeboat and a Coastguard helicopter.

The incident was reported to the RNLI at 15:03, when the vessel’s skipper radioed that a crewman had experienced a cardiac episode approximately 12 miles south‑west of St Ann’s Head.

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Angle Lifeboat 07‑45, stationed at the Angle lifeboat station, launched within minutes and headed towards the reported position.

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Within a short distance the lifeboat located the fishing boat about five miles off St Ann’s Head as it turned back towards the Haven.

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Conditions at sea were described as rough, making a direct transfer unsafe.

A spokesperson for Angle RNLI explained the plan: “With the casualty reported to be conscious and breathing and the conditions not suitable for a transfer, a plan was made for both boats to proceed to the shelter of Mill Bay where the casualty could be taken on board the lifeboat.” Once in calmer waters, the casualty was transferred to the lifeboat and assessed by casualty care‑trained crew members.”

The lifeboat escorted the fishing vessel into the sheltered waters of Mill Bay, where the casualty was safely brought aboard.

At the same time, a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from St Athan was dispatched to the scene.

The helicopter arrived shortly after the lifeboat had taken the patient on board.

Paramedics from the helicopter winched onto the lifeboat, conducted a rapid assessment and prepared the casualty for evacuation.

Within minutes the casualty was winched back into the helicopter and lifted away from the coast.

The aircraft then flew the patient to a specialist cardiac unit at a hospital in Cardiff.

Medical staff in Cardiff confirmed that the patient arrived in a stable condition and was receiving appropriate treatment.

Following the successful transfer, the Angle lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to their station.

By 16:45 the lifeboat had been refuelled, restocked and was ready for further service.

The RNLI confirmed that the rescue operation had been carried out in accordance with its standard casualty‑care procedures.

Coastguard officials noted that the rapid deployment of the St Athan helicopter was crucial in delivering timely medical care.

Local fishermen expressed relief that the emergency response had been swift and coordinated.

The incident underscores the ongoing importance of the RNLI and Coastguard partnership in safeguarding lives at sea around the Pembrokeshire coastline.

Authorities reminded crews operating in the area to maintain up‑to‑date emergency contact information and to report any medical concerns immediately.

There were no further reports of injuries or incidents from the fishing vessel after the casualty was evacuated.

The RNLI and Coastguard continue to monitor weather conditions and sea states to ensure readiness for future emergencies.

Maritime safety officers in the region highlighted the value of regular training drills for both lifeboat crews and helicopter rescue teams.

Community leaders praised the professionalism displayed by the rescue teams, noting the seamless coordination between sea and air assets.

The rescued crew member’s family was not immediately available for comment.

Further updates will be provided as the patient’s condition evolves.