Clarke Willmott Cardiff celebrates Legal 500 success

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 9:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office has secured a strong showing in this year’s Legal 500 guide, with five lawyers named as “Leading Partner” for the first time. The independent guide, which assesses the UK’s top lawyers and firms, recommended the Cardiff practice in four distinct areas.

The banking and finance team moved up to the top tier, improving from Band 2 last year, while social housing, commercial property and construction also earned listings. Four partners earned their inaugural “Leading Partner” status: Bethan Evans in banking and finance; Fraser MacRae in social housing and banking and finance; James Williams in construction; and Vicky Kells in social housing and commercial property.

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Declan Goodwin, who heads the IT and telecoms team, was recognised as a “Next Generation Partner” for the first time. Fraser MacRae also retained his place in the Legal 500’s national “Hall of Fame” for social housing finance.

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Nationally, Clarke Willmott achieved the highest possible ranking in eight specialist practice areas and featured in 51 practice areas across its seven regional offices. The firm’s lawyers amassed a total of 131 recommendations, including seven improvements on the previous edition and 59 new entries for the 2027 guide.

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Clare Gregory, partner and head of the Cardiff office, said: “It is great to see the depth of expertise that we offer being recognised in the Legal 500, and having four of our lawyers being listed as ‘leading partners’ and another one as a ‘next generation partner’ – and with a further three first‑time recommendations – is an outstanding achievement.” As Clarke Willmott’s second decade in Cardiff progresses, our clients continue to place their trust and confidence in us, and this speaks to the breadth, consistency and quality of the services that we deliver.”

CEO Peter Swinburn added: “The Legal 500 is an important independent benchmark of quality and service in our profession and this year’s outcome is a clear reflection of the outstanding talent, commitment and professionalism of our lawyers across every department.

All of this is against a healthy financial backdrop which saw our revenues increase to over £68 million for 2026. Compared to many of our mid‑sized competitors, we have an enviable financial position that increases our strategic flexibility to support both investment and growth.”

The Legal 500 series is widely acknowledged as the world’s largest legal guide, operating independently and basing recommendations solely on merit.

Clarke Willmott LLP, with offices in Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton, positions itself among the UK’s leading law firms. The firm provides a broad spectrum of legal services to individuals and businesses, focusing on complex and high‑value matters.

Its continued success in the Legal 500 underscores the firm’s growing reputation in Wales and across the United Kingdom. Industry observers note that the firm’s financial strength, highlighted by the £68 million revenue figure, offers a solid platform for future investment in talent and client services.

Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff team now joins a select group of Welsh practices that have achieved top‑tier recognition in multiple practice areas. With the latest accolades, the firm aims to maintain its momentum as it enters its second decade in the capital.