Newport begins work on giant ship playground at Pill Mill

Newport City Council starts building a new play area at Pill Mill, featuring one of the UK’s largest ship-themed structures and inclusive equipment, due by year‑end.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 9:30 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Work has begun on a new play area at Pill Mill in Newport, with construction set to deliver one of the United Kingdom’s largest ship‑themed playground structures.

The £5.2 million project, commissioned by Newport City Council, will transform the historic Pill mound into a modern leisure hub featuring a massive ship play‑structure, multiple slides, climbing ropes and a range of accessible equipment.

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Contractors from Kompan, the specialist playground supplier, have started laying foundations on the former industrial site, which sits beside the River Usk and has long been a local landmark.

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When completed, the ship‑themed feature will measure more than 12 metres in length, making it one of the biggest of its kind in the country and providing children with a multi‑level climbing experience.

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In addition to the flagship structure, the design includes a series of balance beams, sensory panels and wheelchair‑friendly zones to ensure the area is inclusive for all users.

Local families will also benefit from new climbing ropes that wind around the Pill mound, offering a blend of physical challenge and historic ambience.

“This will be a wonderful asset for local families,” said Councillor Yvonne Forsey, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for climate change, waste and recycling.

She added, “I’m sure it will be treasured by the community so it can continue to provide enjoyment for children for many years to come.”

The council has highlighted the playground as part of a broader programme aimed at upgrading existing play spaces and delivering new facilities across the city.

Planning documents indicate the site will retain its distinctive earthwork, with the new slides and climbing elements built to complement the mound’s silhouette.

Environmental assessments carried out last year confirmed that the development would have minimal impact on the surrounding floodplain, with sustainable drainage systems incorporated into the layout.

Local schools have already expressed enthusiasm, with several primary teachers noting the potential for the play area to support outdoor learning and physical education.

“Having a ship‑themed structure close to the river gives children a tangible link to Newport’s maritime heritage,” said a teacher at St John’s Primary, who asked not to be named.

Construction is scheduled to continue through the autumn months, with the council targeting completion before the end of the calendar year.

Once opened, the playground will operate year‑round, with lighting installed to allow safe use during darker evenings.

Residents can expect a formal opening ceremony later in the winter, though a precise date has yet to be announced.

The development follows a series of recent improvements to Newport’s public spaces, including the refurbishment of Tredegar Park’s children’s area and the installation of new fitness equipment at the Riverfront.

Community groups have welcomed the investment, noting that the new play area will provide a safe, modern environment for children while revitalising a historic part of the city.

“It’s a sign that Newport is investing in its future generations,” said a local parent who attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

With construction now under way, the Pill Mill playground is set to become a landmark attraction for families across South Wales.