New Flintshire care homes open to boost support for elderly and disabled

Two modern care facilities in Flint and Mold open, delivering integrated health and social care for older adults and people with learning disabilities.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 2:42 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two state‑of‑the‑art care facilities opened in Flintshire this week, promising modern, integrated support for older residents and adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs.

The ceremony at Tŷ Croes Atti in Flint was attended by service users, families, staff and Flintshire County Council representatives, while Coed y Ddraig in Mold welcomed a similar crowd of local officials, health board delegates and charity leaders.

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Cllr Christine Jones, the council’s cabinet member for social services and wellbeing, said: “It was a pleasure to join people who are directly benefitting from the new services and their families, staff and partners to celebrate the success of both Tŷ Croes Atti and Coed y Ddraig.” These services have been designed around the needs of the people who use them, providing welcoming, modern environments where people can access high‑quality support close to home, in settings that promote independence and wellbeing.”

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Tŷ Croes Atti is the council’s latest residential care home for older people, delivered in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB). The home offers integrated health and social care, drawing funding from the Welsh Government’s Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund, the Housing with Care Fund and the council’s own capital investment.

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Coed y Ddraig, operated by national charity Hft, is a purpose‑built centre for adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health challenges. It provides a range of skill‑development programmes, confidence‑building activities and therapeutic interventions, including occupational therapy and physiotherapy delivered by BCUHB staff.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of two fantastic facilities that demonstrate what can be achieved through strong partnership working across health, social care and local authorities,” said Nesta McCluskey, BCUHB’s east integrated health community director of allied health professionals. “These developments represent a significant investment in the wellbeing of our communities in Flintshire, offering access to high‑quality support and purpose‑built care.”

We are proud to be part of these important projects and would like to thank our partners at Flintshire County Council, Hft, Welsh Government and all those involved in bringing them to fruition.”

The new centre also benefits from capital funding supplied by Flintshire County Council alongside the Welsh Government’s Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund, underscoring the joint commitment to local service provision.

Delyth Jewell, deputy minister for social care, mental health and women’s health, added: “Tŷ Croes Atti and Coed y Ddraig are examples of what can be achieved when local authorities, health boards and partners work together to build services around the people who use them.” These facilities reflect this government’s commitment to strengthening local services and its aim of ensuring people can access high‑quality care and support in their communities.”

Mel Shad, chief operating officer at Hft, highlighted the impact on service users: “Places like Coed y Ddraig matter because they empower and enable the people we support to live a good life.” Coed y Ddraig shows what can happen when organisations work together around the ambitions of learning disabled people themselves.

We’re immensely proud of what has been created here, but I’m even more excited about what the people we support will go on to achieve because of it.”

Construction firms Willmott Dixon and MPH Construction, responsible for the builds, were also present at the openings, hearing first‑hand feedback from families who praised the facilities’ design and community focus.

Local residents have already reported a sense of relief at having high‑quality, nearby options for care, reducing the need to travel long distances for specialised services.

Health board officials noted that the co‑location of therapeutic spaces within Coed y Ddraig will streamline referrals and improve outcomes for adults with complex needs.

Flintshire County Council’s investment in these projects aligns with its broader strategy to expand integrated care provision across the county, aiming to meet rising demand as the population ages.

Both facilities are now fully operational, with staff beginning to deliver personalised care plans and activity programmes tailored to individual needs.

The openings mark a significant milestone in Flintshire’s effort to modernise social care infrastructure, offering a blueprint for collaborative service delivery in other Welsh regions.