Knitted WWII exhibition arrives in Wrexham

An 80‑metre handcrafted display of World War Two scenes opens at St Giles Church, featuring panels made by local knitters.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 2:41 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

An 80‑metre knitted tableau chronicling the Second World War is set to unfurl inside St Giles Church in Wrexham from 5 October until 29 October.

The exhibition, titled The Longest Yarn 2, follows a successful 2023 visit by its predecessor, which depicted the D‑Day landings and the battle for Normandy.

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Comprising 80 hand‑crafted panels, the display weaves together pivotal wartime moments such as D‑Day, the Battle of Britain and everyday life on the Home Front.

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Two of the panels have been lovingly created by local Wrexham knitters and crocheters, giving the show a distinctly regional flavour.

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Councillor Beverley Parry‑Jones, Wrexham Council’s Armed Forces Champion, urged residents to attend, saying: “I would urge everyone to make time to see the exhibition, as it’s an incredible piece of work.”

She added, “Among the many stunning displays, two of the panels (pictured) have been lovingly crafted by our own skilled Wrexham knitters and crocheters, adding a special local connection to the exhibition.”

“Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a keen crafter, or simply looking for an inspiring cultural experience, please don’t miss this opportunity – it’s a chance to see something really special.”

Rev James Tout, vicar of St Giles, echoed the sentiment, noting the community’s involvement: “We’re really excited about the exhibition coming to Wrexham, and I hope as many people as possible are able to see it.”

He continued, “It’s a unique piece of work, and you can feel the love and dedication that went into every knitted scene – it’s very moving.”

“It has extra resonance for us here in Wrexham due to the fact local knitting groups were involved in the project, and their skill and attention to detail is incredible.”

“The exhibition is touring across the UK and will likely tour abroad, so grab the opportunity to see it at St Giles.”

Entry to the exhibition is free, though organisers suggest a £5 donation per visitor to support The Longest Yarn charity and veterans’ charities.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, with the final entry permitted at 3.30 pm.

The venue will close briefly on Thursdays between 11 am and 12 pm for the church’s weekly mid‑week Eucharist.

Local craft groups have spent months researching each scene, ensuring historical accuracy while translating photographs and archival material into yarn.

Each panel measures roughly one metre wide, allowing the full 80‑metre length to be displayed along the nave’s side walls.

Visitors will walk past the knitted D‑Day beach landing, the iconic Spitfire soaring over the Battle of Britain, and a bustling Home Front kitchen where women stitch uniforms and ration books lie on tables.

The project, coordinated by a national team of historians and textile artists, aims to make the war’s narrative accessible to all ages, especially younger audiences who might find traditional museum displays less engaging.

Organisers hope the tactile medium will spark conversations in families and schools, linking personal stories of local veterans with the broader tapestry of the conflict.

Wrexham’s cultural calendar this autumn is already busy, with the Victorian Christmas Market set to return later in the year and a new Welsh‑language music festival slated for 2027.

The Longest Yarn 2 offers a rare blend of craft, history and community spirit, promising an unforgettable experience for anyone who steps inside St Giles over the next three weeks.