Bangor named Wales’ nightmare capital as spiders and exes top search fears

New Ableworld data shows Bangor leads Wales in nightmare‑related searches, with spiders, snakes and ex‑partners topping the list ahead of Halloween.

Photo credit: North Wales Chronicle

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 2:15 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Bangor has been crowned Wales’ “nightmare capital” after a new analysis revealed the city registers the highest rate of nightmare‑related searches in the country.

Sleep‑research firm Ableworld recorded 586.9 searches per 10,000 residents each month for the phrase “nightmares about”, putting Bangor ahead of Carmarthen’s 491.9 and Port Talbot’s 488.0.

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Bridgend and Llanelli followed with 338.9 and 327.2 searches respectively, underscoring a clear regional pattern of nocturnal anxiety.

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The study also identified the most common nightmare themes, with spiders topping the list, followed by snakes, being chased, work‑related stress and teeth falling out.

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Zombies ranked sixth, while death, ghosts and, surprisingly, ex‑partners completed the top ten.

Connie Downie, senior analyst at Ableworld, explained the emotional weight of such dreams: “Nightmares can feel incredibly real and upsetting, and the fear does not always disappear the moment somebody wakes up.” A particularly distressing dream can leave people feeling shaken, anxious or reluctant to go back to sleep.”

She added that the seasonal chatter around Halloween can mask the seriousness of disrupted sleep: “Although talking about nightmares can feel quite light‑hearted around Halloween, disrupted sleep can be exhausting for the person experiencing it.” It is important not to dismiss somebody’s feelings simply because what frightened them happened in a dream.”

Downie highlighted the broader public interest, noting: “Our research shows that people across the country are searching for answers about nightmares, bad dreams and night terrors.”

She cautioned that occasional bad dreams are usually harmless, but recommended simple lifestyle tweaks: “While a single nightmare is usually nothing to panic about, improving your bedtime routine and addressing sources of stress may help create the right conditions for a calmer night.”

One practical tip focuses on the transition from waking to sleeping: “Going straight from work, scrolling or watching something intense to trying to sleep can make it difficult to switch off.” Give yourself a buffer before bed and choose something calming, such as reading, listening to gentle music or following a simple relaxation routine.”

With Halloween looming, Downie warned against late‑night horror marathons: “Halloween is made for horror films, ghost stories and scary games, but watching something terrifying immediately before bed may not be the best choice if you are already prone to vivid dreams.” Leave yourself time to watch or do something lighter before trying to sleep.”

She stressed the value of a regular sleep‑wake schedule: “Try to go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time each day.” A consistent routine helps your body recognise when it is time to wind down and can make bedtime feel less unsettled.”

Creating a conducive bedroom environment also features in her advice: “A bedroom that is dark, quiet and at a comfortable temperature is generally more conducive to sleep.” Make sure your mattress, pillows and bedding are comfortable, this could be done through adjustable beds, V shaped pillows, or mattress tilters, and that unnecessary light or noise is kept to a minimum.”

She warned that stimulants can sabotage sleep quality: “Coffee, energy drinks and other caffeinated products later in the day can make it harder to settle.” Alcohol may make some people feel sleepy initially, but it can also contribute to a more disrupted night.”

For racing thoughts, Downie suggested a simple journalling exercise: “If your mind is racing, try writing down anything you are worried about, along with the tasks you need to remember tomorrow.” It will not solve everything immediately, but it can help stop those thoughts continually circling as you try to sleep.”

Finally, she urged anyone plagued by persistent nightmares to seek professional help: “If nightmares are frequent, particularly distressing or are affecting somebody’s ability to sleep and function during the day, they should consider speaking to an appropriate healthcare professional for advice.”

As Halloween approaches, the findings serve as a reminder that the monsters under the bed may be more psychological than supernatural, and that a calm bedtime routine could be the most effective defence against sleepless nights.