Newport council spends £100m on student housing as enrolments fall

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 2:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Newport City Council has approved a £100 million programme to deliver new student accommodation despite a steady decline in the city’s higher‑education enrolment over the past decade.

Data from local universities show that the student population in Newport has been falling year on year, with campus occupancy rates never reaching full capacity.

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Students increasingly opt for cheaper private rentals in the city centre and surrounding suburbs, a trend that has left the existing university halls under‑occupied.

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The council’s latest housing plan envisages the construction of several purpose‑built blocks across the city, earmarked to house up to 2,000 students once completed.

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Critics argue the scheme is out of step with demand, pointing to the closure of the Caerleon campus ten years ago as a pivotal moment that reduced the need for additional student housing.

When the Caerleon site was shut, many students were forced to seek accommodation elsewhere, but the vacancy rate on existing halls has not improved, according to university housing reports.

Local housing pressure groups have warned that the £100 million spend could divert funds from pressing social housing needs, especially as the city grapples with a shortage of affordable homes for families and low‑income households.

Council officials maintain the investment is part of a long‑term strategy to boost Newport’s appeal as a student city, arguing that modern, high‑quality accommodation is essential to attract new enrolments.

They note that the proposed developments will include mixed‑use elements, such as retail space on the ground floor and community facilities, which they say will benefit residents beyond the student body.

However, the timing of the scheme has raised eyebrows, with the council set to release the final business case later this month, just as university admissions figures for the upcoming academic year are expected to confirm a further dip in student numbers.

University leaders have previously highlighted the difficulty of filling halls when students can secure cheaper private rents, a factor that has contributed to the under‑utilisation of existing accommodation.

Financial analysts warn that the £100 million outlay could strain the council’s budget, potentially leading to cuts in other services if projected returns from student rents fail to materialise.

Opposition councillors have called for a review of the project, urging the council to reassess the need for new student housing in light of the clear trend of falling enrolments.

They contend that resources would be better allocated to addressing the city’s broader housing crisis, which currently sees a waiting list of over 3,000 households for council homes.

The council’s housing strategy, published last year, outlined a vision of Newport becoming a “student‑friendly city” with state‑of‑the‑art living spaces, yet the latest figures suggest the demand may not justify the scale of investment.

Stakeholders, including local businesses that benefit from student spending, have expressed mixed views, acknowledging the potential economic boost but questioning the prudence of such a large capital commitment.

As the council moves forward, the debate is likely to intensify, with community groups, university representatives and council members all watching closely to see whether the £100 million gamble will deliver the promised returns or become a costly misstep.