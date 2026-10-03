Labour says 30,000 pupils still waiting for free meals

Labour accuses Plaid government of delaying free school meals for thousands, citing families in Pembrokeshire still being charged as the scheme rolls out.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 2:14 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Labour has warned that around 30,000 pupils across Wales are still waiting for the promised free school meals, a month after families in Pembrokeshire reported being charged despite the expansion.

The party’s analysis, released on Saturday 3 October, estimates that the delayed support could be worth more than £650 per child each year.

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The criticism centres on Plaid Cymru’s election pledge to extend free meals to all secondary pupils in households receiving Universal Credit, regardless of earnings, from September 2026.

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That commitment was highlighted in a Plaid campaign statement in March aimed directly at voters in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

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However, the Welsh Government’s initial rollout only covers Year 7 and Year 8 pupils, with guidance urging parents to check with their local authority for application dates.

Labour MS Lynne Neagle accused ministers of “failing to deliver the wider offer”.

Neagle said Labour would press the administration to fulfil its promises to families.

The 30,000‑pupil figure is a Wales‑wide estimate; the statement does not break down how many are affected in Pembrokeshire.

The row follows reporting by The Herald that two Pembrokeshire families were billed for meals on the first day of the autumn term.

Alison Daye’s son was charged £2.90 at Haverfordwest High VC School, while Sara Comery’s son paid £2.53 at Milford Haven School.

Correspondence from Pembrokeshire County Council told Mrs Daye that the expanded eligibility would be introduced locally after the October half‑term, meaning she would need to continue paying until then.

In an August 28 response, the council said final Welsh Government guidance arrived later than expected and that officers were working to introduce the scheme consistently, describing implementation as a priority.

Education Minister Anna Brychan announced the scheme in June, allocating £15 million – £10 million for school kitchens and dining facilities and £5 million to fund the expanded provision.

She said the investment would support a sustainable expansion and that ministers were collaborating with partners on delivery.

The change removes the £7,400 annual household earnings limit for Universal Credit families in the first two secondary year groups, while older secondary pupils remain subject to existing benefits‑based rules.

Universal free meals for children in maintained primary schools continue unchanged, and parents seeking the secondary offer are directed to their local council for application details.

Labour’s warning adds pressure on the Plaid‑led administration as it seeks to balance funding, logistics and the expectations of thousands of families awaiting the promised support.

With the October half‑term now behind, many parents remain uncertain when the scheme will be fully operational in their local schools.