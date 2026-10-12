Search begins for Powys council chief finance officer

Thomas currently holds the dual position of director of corporate services and section 151 officer, a combination that the council may split as part of the new appointment. The…

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 11:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Powys County Council has opened the search for its next section 151 chief finance officer, a role described as the most senior financial post in the authority. At a council meeting on Thursday 8 October, councillors voted to commence the recruitment process for the vacancy left by Jane Thomas, who will retire in May next year.

Thomas currently holds the dual position of director of corporate services and section 151 officer, a combination that the council may split as part of the new appointment. The section 151 officer carries distinct legal duties, including the independent advice required for the council’s annual budget to be signed off.

Advertisement

Without the officer’s sign‑off, the budget cannot be formally approved, underscoring the post’s critical importance. During the meeting, council chairman Cllr Geoff Morgan (Reform UK, Ithon Valley) warned against naming individuals in the debate, saying: “Before we start the debate, we’re not having any individuals named, it’s about the post, if you name individuals, you will be stopped.”

Chief executive Emma Palmer outlined the purpose of the report, stating: “This report is to seek approval, to approve the appointment process for the role of director of corporate services and to approve the correct remuneration for the director of education based on an independent Korn Ferry Hay job evaluation review.”

Acting head of people services Gemma Gabriel explained that the proposed pay rise for the director of education stems from “equal pay obligations and consistency of grading arrangements in the council’s approved pay policy”.

Advertisement

Dr Richard Jones, the current director of education, is one of two senior staff members classified as “director grade 2”, earning between £103,022 and £111,335 a year. The other “director 2” role, without the director title, is the chief officer for place.

Advertisement

The council’s recommendation would move the director of education into the “director 1” band, with a salary range of £116,572 to £124,881. That adjustment would place the education post on the same pay scale as the directors of corporate services, social services and economic development and growth.

Including the chief executive, Powys County Council now has six senior staff members drawing salaries above £100,000. Councillors approved the report, allowing the recruitment for the director of corporate services to proceed alongside the finance officer search.

A timeline released by the council indicates that a job advert will be placed in specialist media as soon as possible. Applications are to be received by Sunday 25 October, after which a shortlisting process will commence.

The shortlisting will culminate in a “selection event” scheduled for the following month. Candidates will first appear before the Employment and Appeals Sub‑committee on Wednesday 18 November.

Successful applicants will then be interviewed by the full council on Thursday 19 November. The council’s recruitment drive is being overseen by the people services team, which will manage the advert, shortlisting and interview arrangements.

Powys County Council has highlighted the need for a transparent and merit‑based process, given the legal responsibilities attached to the section 151 role. Stakeholders were reminded that the section 151 officer must remain independent of political influence when providing financial advice.

The council’s finance committee will later review the shortlisted candidates before the final council vote. Local government observers note that the split of the director of corporate services and section 151 officer roles could create clearer lines of accountability.

However, the council has not confirmed whether the two posts will ultimately be filled by separate individuals. Applicants are required to demonstrate extensive experience in public sector finance and a thorough understanding of Welsh local government legislation.

The recruitment advert will specify the need for a proven track record in managing large budgets and delivering value for money. Powys County Council expects the new chief finance officer to assume duties promptly after the May retirement of Jane Thomas.

In the interim, the council’s existing finance team will continue to manage day‑to‑day financial operations. The council’s decision to begin the search now reflects a desire to ensure a seamless transition and avoid any disruption to the annual budgeting cycle.

Further updates will be provided as the selection process advances and candidates are shortlisted.