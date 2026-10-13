New Men’s Shed opens at Cae Felin to boost wellbeing

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 6:35 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A new Men’s Shed has opened at the Cae Felin community project on the outskirts of Morriston Hospital, offering men a place to work on practical tasks and discuss mental health. The repurposed shed, situated on the seven‑acre Cae Felin Community Supported Agriculture site, is funded by a £1,800 grant from Swansea Council.

The grant has paid for tools, equipment and a comfortable environment designed to support men’s wellbeing. Open to male NHS staff and men from the wider community, the shed aims to combine hands‑on projects with informal conversation.

Advertisement

Activities will include building compost and propagation shelters, maintaining tools and installing irrigation equipment. William Beasley, a consultant upper gastrointestinal surgeon at Morriston Hospital and a director at Cae Felin, said the funding had also helped create a comfortable environment to support men’s wellbeing.

Advertisement

“By working closely with the health board’s Occupational Health and Staff Wellbeing team, the men’s shed is available for male NHS staff, although our doors will be open to all men in our community,” he said. The shed will also provide time for men to talk over a cuppa and biscuits, with support from the UK Men’s Shed Association.

Advertisement

“We will ensure there is plenty of time for men to talk over a cuppa and biscuits.”

We will be further supported by the UK Men’s Shed Association as part of the wider Men’s Shed network.”

The health board’s Men’s Health Group already visits Cae Felin and will now use the shed during its sessions. Mathew Tidball, allied health professions lead for occupational health and staff wellbeing, said members had taken part in harvesting, planting and landscaping.

“Spending time in a relaxed outdoor environment has encouraged conversation, social connection and a sense of achievement, all of which can have a positive impact on wellbeing,” he said. Paul Dunning, professional head of staff health and wellbeing, highlighted the shed’s potential to help staff working in demanding environments.

“Evidence suggests that Men’s Sheds are particularly effective in engaging men who may be reluctant to access traditional support services, helping to challenge the stigma that still exists around men’s mental health and creating opportunities for peer support and improving psychological wellbeing.”

Cae Felin, owned by Swansea Bay University Health Board, is a community‑run project where staff and volunteers grow crops, plant trees and create wildlife habitats.

The site’s focus on sustainable agriculture and biodiversity provides a natural backdrop for the Men’s Shed’s activities. Tools and equipment supplied by the council grant include power drills, saws, workbenches and safety gear.

Volunteers will rotate duties, ensuring the shed remains a shared space rather than a single‑user workshop. Regular sessions are scheduled throughout the week, with flexibility for participants to join as their workload permits.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy by Swansea Bay University Health Board to improve staff mental health and community cohesion. Occupational health staff see the shed as a low‑key complement to formal counselling services.

Local men have welcomed the opportunity to engage in hands‑on work while building peer networks. Interest has already been expressed by groups beyond the NHS, including retirees and young adults seeking a supportive environment.