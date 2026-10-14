Bella Kerr and Caroline Humphreys to speak at Newport

Art Friends Gwent hosts a talk on contemporary visual art with Bella Kerr and Caroline Humphreys at the historic Lysaght Institute on 22 October.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 10:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Art Friends Gwent has opened its new seasonal programme with a public conversation between artist, curator and lecturer Bella Kerr and arts professional Caroline Humphreys at the historic Lysaght Institute in Newport on 22 October.

The event, scheduled for 11 am, is being billed as an intimate insight into Kerr’s practice, which blends visual art, architecture and garden design.

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Kerr, whose recent interventions have appeared in venues across South Wales, will discuss the ideas that drive her large‑scale installations and the ways she negotiates the boundaries between built space and natural form.

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Joining her, Caroline Humphreys – a long‑standing figure in the Welsh arts sector – will act as interlocutor, probing the conceptual underpinnings of Kerr’s work and offering perspectives drawn from her own experience in curating and arts education.

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The Lysaght Institute, a Grade II‑listed building on Órb Drive, Corporation Road, has been a cultural hub since its conversion from a former industrial site in the 1970s. Its distinctive brick façade and spacious interior make it a fitting backdrop for a dialogue about contemporary visual art in the region.

Art Friends Gwent, a charitable organisation that supports artistic practice and public engagement across the county, hopes the conversation will attract a diverse audience, from practising art students to community members with a casual interest in the visual arts.

“The aim is to demystify the creative process and show how contemporary practice can respond to the built environment,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions after the discussion, allowing a two‑way exchange that the organisers describe as rare in the current cultural calendar.

Kerr’s recent projects have explored the relationship between architecture and landscape, often employing reclaimed materials and site‑specific interventions that respond to local histories.

Her work has been featured in exhibitions at the National Museum Cardiff and the Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, where critics have noted her ability to fuse sculptural form with ecological concerns.

Humphreys, who has spent over two decades in arts administration and education, has overseen programmes that bring contemporary art into schools and community centres throughout Gwent.

She is also a regular contributor to panels on cultural policy, advocating for increased funding for regional arts initiatives.

The conversation will be open to the public, with a modest entry fee of £15 intended to support the charity’s broader activities, including workshops, artist residencies and outreach projects.

Art Friends Gwent encourages anyone with an interest in art, architecture or garden design to attend, noting that the event provides a unique chance to engage directly with two leading figures in Welsh contemporary art.

The Lysaght Institute, situated in the heart of Newport’s historic docklands, continues to serve as a focal point for cultural dialogue, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a growing centre for the arts in South Wales.

With this inaugural conversation, Art Friends Gwent signals a commitment to fostering critical discussion and community participation in the visual arts, a move welcomed by local educators and cultural practitioners alike.