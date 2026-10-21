Cardiff Airport tops UK for lowest flight delays

AirAdvisor data shows only 3.6% of Cardiff departures were over an hour late, beating Heathrow and all major UK airports in punctuality.

📷 Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 8:01 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Cardiff Airport has emerged as the UK’s most punctual among the 20 busiest airports, with only 3.60 % of scheduled departures delayed by more than an hour over the past year. The performance places Wales’ capital airport ahead of every other hub examined, including the nation’s busiest gateway, London Heathrow.

The analysis, carried out by air‑passenger rights specialist AirAdvisor, covered departures between 30 September 2025 and 1 October 2026. It measured the proportion of flights that exceeded the 60‑minute threshold across the UK’s 20 busiest airports, excluding the Channel Islands.

London Heathrow recorded the second‑lowest delay rate at 3.89 %, narrowly trailing Cardiff’s figure, among the airports surveyed. Manchester Airport topped the list with 7.73 % of departures running more than an hour late, more than double Cardiff’s proportion.

Birmingham followed with 7.16 % of flights delayed, while Bournemouth and Southampton posted 6.99 % and 6.94 % respectively. These figures illustrate a clear spread, with the three English airports each exceeding the Welsh capital’s delay rate by at least three percentage points.

The low delay proportion strengthens Cardiff Airport’s appeal to both leisure and business travellers who rely on timely departures for onward connections. In a market where punctuality can influence airline route decisions, the airport’s record may support efforts to attract additional services.

Airlines and passengers alike benefit from reduced disruption, especially when journeys involve time‑sensitive appointments or tight transfer windows. Reliable performance also enhances the airport’s reputation within the broader UK aviation landscape, where competition for passenger numbers remains fierce.

AirAdvisor’s chief executive Anton Radchenko warned that punctuality alone does not equate to overall reliability. “Flight punctuality at any individual airport is not necessarily an indication of an airport’s overall reliability.” This is because factors sometimes completely outside of an airport’s control, like weather, particularly high winds and fog can lead to disruption,” he said.

He also highlighted passenger protections under UK261 legislation, noting that travellers arriving three hours late may claim compensation up to £520, depending on distance and cause. The regulation further obliges airlines to provide meals, refreshments and, where necessary, overnight accommodation during qualifying delays.

While the data underscores Cardiff Airport’s strong on‑time performance, AirAdvisor cautioned that external variables such as adverse weather will continue to affect delay statistics. Airport authorities are expected to maintain focus on operational efficiency to preserve the advantage as passenger demand rebounds post‑pandemic.