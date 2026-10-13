Pontymoile Park Gates Restored After Decade‑Long Colour Row

The work was completed by Torfaen County Borough Council in partnership with the Regeneration Working Group on Pontypool Community Council.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 6:35 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Historic Grade II‑listed gates at Pontymoile Park have been restored to a matte black finish, ending a decade‑long dispute over their colour.

The work was completed by Torfaen County Borough Council in partnership with the Regeneration Working Group on Pontypool Community Council.

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Known locally as the “Sally Gates”, the ironwork dates back almost three centuries and forms the main entrance to the park.

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Records show the gates were presented to Major John Hanbury of Pontypool Park by Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough between 1722 and 1734.

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Originally they stood in the arch linking Pontypool Park house to the stable block, now occupied by St Alban’s School and the town museum.

Around 1835, additional ironwork fabricated at the Blaenavon Ironworks by Thomas Deakin was added when the gates were moved to their present location.

In 2009, after Cadw approval, the gates were repainted pale green – a colour they retained for more than 17 years.

The decision sparked objections from a local councillor and calls for intervention from the National Assembly, though the council argued the green hue reflected Victorian and 20th‑century practice.

No documentary evidence, however, confirmed the original colour of the 18th‑century gates.

In February 2025 the council submitted an application to return the deteriorating gates to black, citing concerns over fading paint and corroded decorative elements.

The proposal received approval in April 2025, allowing restoration of both the black finish and the gilt‑leaf detailing on the side columns and upper railings.

Work progressed through the summer, with craftsmen applying a durable matte black coat before hand‑painting gold accents in the traditional style.

The restoration was completed in October 2026, restoring the gates’ historic silhouette and protecting the ironwork from further decay.

We are sure you’ll agree that the transformation looks amazing.

The Regeneration Working Group shared before‑and‑after images on Facebook, inviting residents to “pop down and see the difference for yourself”.

Local residents have praised the outcome, noting the black and gold scheme reflects the gates’ original 19th‑century aesthetic while providing a striking visual anchor for the park.

Heritage officers from Cadw confirmed the restoration adhered to best practice guidelines for listed structures, ensuring the original ironwork was preserved.

With the gates now secure and visually restored, Pontypool Park welcomes visitors to a revitalised historic entrance that honours its past and serves the community.