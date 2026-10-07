Lidl to re‑file Cwmann supermarket proposal

Lidl says council erred in rejecting its Cwmann store plan and will submit a revised application after strong local backing.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:50 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lidl has announced it will re‑submit a planning application for a new supermarket on the outskirts of Lampeter after claiming Carmarthenshire County Council “erred” in its earlier refusal.

The original proposal, submitted in early 2024, was turned down by planning officers in July on the grounds that the development would have “detrimental consequences for the vitality, viability and retail function of Lampeter town centre”.

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In a fresh pre‑application consultation, the discount retailer says the plan has been refined to address the council’s concerns and will be presented to decision‑makers again.

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Lidl’s retail statement adds that the company has “carefully reviewed the reason for refusal together with the comments received during the determination of the previous application”.

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When the plans were rejected, Rhodri Griffiths, Head of Place and Sustainability at Carmarthenshire Council, warned that the economic benefits “are not considered sufficient to outweigh the identified conflict with retail and town centre planning policy”.

Lidl’s Regional Head of Property, Rhydian Griffiths, described the decision as “extremely disappointing”.

“We are extremely disappointed that our planning application for a new store serving Cwmann and Lampeter was refused under the planning officer’s delegated powers.” Given the significant level of community interest in our plans, we firmly believe this major application should have been referred to the Planning Committee for a decision made by elected councillors.

The retailer points to a community consultation that recorded 91 per cent support for the supermarket, highlighting strong local interest in the project.

Ceredigion County Council lodged an objection, describing the application as “unjustified” and arguing that any new supermarket should be sited within Lampeter itself.

The council also noted that Lampeter already hosts two supermarkets – the Co‑operative and Sainsbury’s – and that “the town has two supermarkets already and doesn’t need another”.

Both existing retailers echoed the objection, stating there is no demonstrable need for an additional foodstore in the area.

Despite the opposition, Lidl maintains that the town’s principal foodstore is “strongly overtrading” and that the new outlet would not threaten existing businesses.

The revised submission is expected to be lodged with Carmarthenshire Council within weeks, prompting a fresh assessment of the “salient matters” raised in the original refusal.

If the council’s planning committee accepts the updated evidence, the development could bring new jobs and retail choice to the Cwmann‑Lampeter fringe, a prospect welcomed by many local residents.

Should the proposal be rejected again, Lidl may consider appealing the decision or exploring alternative sites, though the company has not disclosed any contingency plans.