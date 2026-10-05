Llanddwyn Beach access road to close for essential works

Main road to Newborough Forest and Llanddwyn Beach shut from 5‑16 Oct for safety works; council apologises for disruption.

Photo credit: North Wales Chronicle

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 12:33 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The main access road linking Newborough village with Newborough Forest and Llanddwyn Beach will be closed for essential works from 5 October until 16 October.

Vehicle traffic will be prohibited on weekdays between the village and the visitor car park at Llanddwyn, meaning drivers must seek alternative routes.

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The closure will be lifted on the evening of Friday 10 October to allow weekend visitors to reach the beach car park, before the road is shut again on Monday morning.

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Isle of Anglesey County Council has confirmed that the works are scheduled to finish before the school half‑term holiday later in the month.

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Council spokesperson said: “We fully appreciate that this closure will cause disruption and apologise for the inconvenience.”

The Llanddwyn access road is the primary conduit for tourists heading to the iconic beach and the surrounding forest, both of which attract thousands of walkers each summer.

Local businesses in Newborough, including cafés and holiday‑let operators, rely heavily on the steady flow of visitors that the road provides.

During the weekday shutdown, the council has advised motorists to use the A5025 and the B5112 as alternative routes, although these roads are narrower and may add up to 15 minutes to journey times.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to traverse the path between the village and the car park, as the works are confined to the vehicular carriageway.

The essential works involve resurfacing the road surface, repairing drainage culverts and reinforcing the embankment that skirts the forest edge.

Engineers have identified the need for these upgrades after a series of minor landslips were reported last winter, which raised safety concerns for both drivers and walkers.

Contractors from a local civil‑engineering firm will be on site from early morning until late afternoon each day, working in accordance with health and safety regulations.

Noise and dust mitigation measures have been put in place, including the use of low‑emission machinery and regular watering of the work area.

Residents of Newborough have been briefed on the schedule at a council meeting held on 28 September, where they were given a printed leaflet outlining the expected disruptions.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment but welcomed the long‑term benefits, saying the road “needs a proper fix before the summer rush”.

Environmental groups have welcomed the timing of the works, noting that the forest’s breeding season for several bird species will have largely passed.

The council has assured that no trees will be felled and that any vegetation disturbed will be replanted after the works are completed.

Local emergency services have been consulted to ensure that access for ambulances and fire crews remains unhindered throughout the closure period.

In the event of an incident, a temporary access point will be maintained at the junction of the B5112 and the forest track.

Tourist information centres on Anglesey have updated their maps and signage to reflect the temporary road restrictions.

Online travel guides and navigation apps have also been notified, with the expectation that drivers will receive real‑time alerts when approaching the closed section.

Despite the inconvenience, the council stresses that the works are essential to prevent more serious damage that could lead to a prolonged shutdown in the future.

Completion of the resurfacing will improve drainage, reduce the risk of future landslips and provide a smoother ride for the high volume of traffic the area receives during peak season.

Authorities will conduct a final safety inspection on the evening of 16 October before reopening the road fully to weekday traffic.

Visitors planning to travel to Llanddwyn Beach during the closure are advised to check the council’s website for the latest updates and route guidance.

The council will continue to monitor the situation and will issue further notices if any unforeseen delays arise.

Overall, the temporary disruption is expected to be outweighed by the long‑term safety and reliability gains for one of Anglesey’s most cherished coastal routes.