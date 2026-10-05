New owners revamp Saint Brides Inn while keeping tradition

Tamitha, Kevin and Niamh take over the Little Haven pub, introducing fresh dishes, live music and community events while honouring the decades‑long family legacy.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 12:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

New owners have taken the helm of the Saint Brides Inn in Little Haven, pledging fresh dishes and live music while safeguarding the family‑run atmosphere that has defined the seaside pub for decades.

The trio – Tamitha, Kevin and Niamh – thanked patrons for the warm welcome as they settle into running the historic establishment.

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“Firstly, a huge thank you to everyone for your patience and kindness while we settle in as the new owners.”

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They added that they have been busy trialling new dishes in the kitchen and are eager for customer feedback.

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“We’ve also been busy trialling some new dishes in the kitchen and we’d love to know what you think.”

While the menu expands, beloved staples remain on offer, and the pub confirmed that crab thermidor continues to feature on a separate fish specials menu.

Sunday roasts, a long‑standing favourite, are reported to sell out quickly, prompting the team to advise diners to book ahead.

A celebration marking the takeover took place on 26 September, with Sarah and Jon Sharpe of The Connections providing live music for the evening.

Broad Haven Baptist Church sent flowers and a welcoming message, underscoring the strong community support for the change.

A farewell tribute to Malcolm and Andy thanked them for their years of service and wished them a happy retirement.

“We’d like to wish Malcolm and Andy a very happy retirement and a huge thank you for everything they’ve brought to the pub over the years.”

The pub’s lineage stretches back to 1963, when Eric and Trudy Bradley ran the New Inn before it was renamed Saint Brides in 1904 after the adjacent bay.

Malcolm’s parents‑in‑law, the Bradleys, managed the venue until 1980, after which their daughter Joan and husband Phil took over.

Malcolm and Mary Whitewright entered Little Haven’s pub trade in 2001, operating The Castle before joining the Saint Brides team.

In March 2014 Malcolm, Mary, Vivienne and Andrew assumed control, converting the upstairs accommodation into a dining area and expanding the beer garden.

Mary helped shape the menu until her death in 2016, after which Malcolm and Andrew continued to run the business.

Malcolm’s long service to the local lifeboat station was recognised at the reopening of the Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat Station in September 2024, when he received a medal from Fishguard coxswain Gemma Gill.

Andy Grey, then the station’s lifeboat operations manager, addressed the gathering of crew, volunteers and supporters at the same event.

CAMRA records note that the inn’s historic features include an old well, a reminder of its long‑standing role in the village.

“We look forward to seeing you,” the new team said.

With a blend of new culinary ideas, regular live music and a commitment to the pub’s heritage, the Saint Brides Inn embarks on its next chapter under fresh stewardship.