Judge slams case handling as jury sworn for Kershaw trial

Swansea Crown Court judge condemns earlier “sloppiness and disinterest” while a jury is sworn for the sexual offences trial of James Kershaw, remanded in custody.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A Swansea Crown Court judge has publicly rebuked the earlier handling of a sexual offences case as a jury was sworn for the trial of 46‑year‑old James Kershaw.

The trial, presided over by His Honour Judge Huw Rees, was adjourned until Tuesday, with Kershaw remanded in custody.

Advertisement

Kershaw faces two charges stemming from alleged incidents in October 2023.

Advertisement

The first charge accuses him of causing or inciting a 13‑year‑old girl to engage in non‑penetrative sexual activity.

Advertisement

The second charge alleges a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed by Derby Crown Court on 31 May 2022.

Prosecutors say the breach occurred between 26 October and 1 November 2023 when Kershaw used a Facebook account under the name “Ebony Davies”, a name that had not been disclosed to police as required by the order.

The alleged sexual offence is recorded as having taken place in Liskeard, Cornwall, on 28 October 2023.

Kershaw first appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 18 November 2025, after which the case was transferred to Swansea Crown Court.

When the matter came before Judge Rees on Monday 5 October, the prosecution informed the court it was not ready to commence the substantive trial that day.

During the hearing, Judge Rees praised recent work that had addressed preparation problems, but he sharply condemned the earlier approach.

He described the prior handling as “sloppiness and disinterest of those previously involved in the case”.

He added: “I know who was involved in the case before.” Don’t worry about that.

I choose my words with meaning.”

Despite the lack of readiness, a jury of twelve was sworn in, with the prosecution’s case slated to begin on Tuesday morning.

The judge ruled that the trial could not make substantive progress on Monday, leading to the short adjournment.

The proceedings are listed for three days, indicating a relatively concise trial timetable.

Kershaw remains in custody pending the continuation of the trial.

The complainant is protected by lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992, and no identifying details have been released.

The case highlights the procedural challenges that can arise when evidence and compliance with SHPO conditions are contested.

Legal experts note that breaches of SHPOs are taken seriously by the courts, often resulting in custodial sentences if proven.

Judge Rees’ comments underscore the judiciary’s expectation that prosecutorial teams maintain rigorous standards from the outset.

Failure to do so can delay justice and increase the burden on victims awaiting resolution.

The Crown Prosecution Service has not issued a further statement on the matter.

Defence counsel for Kershaw has not commented publicly on the judge’s criticism.

The trial will resume on Tuesday, with the prosecution expected to present its evidence against the accused.

Further updates will be provided as the case progresses through the Swansea Crown Court.