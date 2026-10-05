Elfyn Evans becomes Wales’s first World Rally champion

Dolgellau driver Elfyn Evans clinches the World Rally Championship after a dramatic Power Stage showdown in Sardinia, ending a decade of near‑misses.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Elfyn Evans has become the first Welsh driver to claim the World Rally Championship, sealing the title after a dramatic finale in Sardinia on Sunday.

The 37‑year‑old, alongside co‑driver Scott Martin, secured their maiden world titles for Toyota, ending a series of near‑misses at the sport’s summit.

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Evans’ triumph also marks Britain’s first World Rally drivers’ championship since Richard Burns lifted the trophy in 2001.

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His road to glory has been littered with runner‑up finishes, including a heartbreak in 2023 when he lost the title by just four points to Sébastien Ogier.

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Heading into the season‑ending Rally Italia Sardegna, Evans held a 21‑point cushion over fellow Toyota driver Oliver Solberg.

The advantage dwindled dramatically on the penultimate stage when a puncture forced Evans to stop and change a wheel, costing him a place among the Sunday bonus‑point scorers.

Despite the setback, he maintained fifth place overall, leaving the championship hanging on the final Power Stage.

Solberg, who had taken the rally lead, entered the Power Stage ahead on split times but ran off the road near the finish.

He managed to re‑enter and complete the stage, ultimately winning the rally, yet Evans’ time was sufficient to clinch the season’s biggest prize.

Evans finished the championship on 243 points, five ahead of Solberg and six clear of fellow Toyota driver Sami Pajari.

Martin also became world co‑drivers’ champion for the first time.

“It’s a bit of a relief after coming close so many times,” Evans said in Toyota’s post‑rally statement.

He added that the victory reflected a season’s effort, noting, “it was a whole year’s worth of work”.

Evans expressed sympathy for Solberg and his co‑driver Elliott Edmondson, acknowledging the intensity of the final showdown.

Victories in Sweden and Japan underpinned Evans’ championship campaign, providing the consistency that has repeatedly kept him in title contention.

The Dolgellau‑born driver’s achievement completes a journey rooted in Welsh motorsport heritage.

He is the son of former British rally champion Gwyndaf Evans, who introduced him to the sport at an early age.

Elfyn began his competitive career in a modest Nissan Micra, balancing driving with work as a service manager in the family garage.

His first World Rally Championship event win came on home soil at Wales Rally GB in 2017, a milestone that foreshadowed his future success.

Nine years later, the Welshman added the drivers’ world title to his résumé, cementing his place in the annals of rally history.

Toyota’s 2024 season, highlighted by Evans’ and Martin’s titles, underscores the manufacturer’s resurgence in the sport.

The championship’s final points tally reflects a tightly contested battle, with Solberg and Pajari also posting strong performances.

Evans’ victory is expected to inspire a new generation of Welsh rally enthusiasts, reinforcing the nation’s reputation for producing world‑class drivers.

Local motorsport clubs anticipate a surge in interest following the historic win, with youth programmes poised to benefit from heightened visibility.

While the title brings personal satisfaction, Evans remains focused on the challenges ahead, acknowledging the relentless nature of the World Rally Championship.

His win also highlights the importance of teamwork, with Martin’s navigation and the broader Toyota crew playing pivotal roles throughout the season.

As the celebrations continue in Dolgellau, the community reflects on a remarkable achievement that has placed Wales firmly on the global rally map.

The championship’s conclusion marks the end of a grueling twelve‑event calendar, each rally testing drivers across diverse terrains and weather conditions.

Evans’ consistency across gravel, snow and tarmac surfaces proved decisive, showcasing his adaptability and skill.

With the title secured, the focus now shifts to the upcoming 2025 season, where Evans will aim to defend his crown.

For now, the Welsh rally fanbase revels in a historic moment, celebrating a driver who has turned a lifelong dream into reality.