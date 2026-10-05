Owner quits after 14 years to launch Wild Garden Kinsham coffee shop

Rebecca Weaver leaves teaching to open a café and wellness retreat at Wild Garden Kinsham, creating jobs and partnering with local suppliers under strict council conditions.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Weaver has left a 14‑year teaching career at a local primary school to devote herself full‑time to a new coffee shop and wellbeing retreat at Wild Garden Kinsham.

The rural site, based at Apple Tree Cottage in Kinsham just over the Herefordshire border from Presteigne, has been sharing regular updates on its progress as the launch draws nearer.

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Weaver told followers that “it’s all starting to feel very real”, confirming that the venture is moving beyond the planning stage.

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Herefordshire Council granted planning permission for the existing annexe to operate as a café, alongside a swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, changing room and cold‑water immersion facilities.

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The approval includes strict conditions: the café may open only between 10 am and 4 pm and no audio equipment may be used outside the premises.

A noise‑management plan, visitor limits and a pre‑booking system were submitted to address concerns raised by the council’s highways and environmental health departments.

When operational, the coffee shop will accommodate up to 20 customers, while wellness sessions will be limited to eight participants at a time.

Most use of the pool and other facilities will be managed through advance bookings to control visitor numbers.

The business aims to create two full‑time and two part‑time positions, working with local food and drink suppliers to source its menu.

Original planning documents proposed opening hours of 9 am to 5 pm for the café and 8 am to 5 pm for the wellness area, but the final consent narrows the café window and imposes the audio ban.

Weaver’s decision to quit her teaching post follows a period of intensive preparation, including final improvements to the café interior and the installation of wellness equipment.

Local suppliers have already been engaged, with the venture promising to showcase regional produce and beverages.

The branding unveiled by Wild Garden Kinsham positions the site as a place to “refuel, rejuvenate and relax”, targeting visitors seeking a combination of swimming, wellness sessions and a casual coffee experience.

Although an official opening date has not been announced, recent updates suggest the launch is imminent, with the team finalising décor and staff training.

Community reaction has been cautiously optimistic, with neighbours noting the potential boost to the local economy and the added leisure offering.

The project reflects a growing trend of small‑scale, nature‑linked hospitality ventures that blend food service with health‑focused amenities.

Wild Garden Kinsham’s location, just a short drive from the Welsh border, may also attract visitors from Powys and surrounding Welsh communities seeking cross‑border leisure options.

With the planning conditions now satisfied, the next phase will focus on operational readiness, including health and safety checks for the pool and wellness facilities.

Weaver’s transition from education to entrepreneurship underscores a personal commitment to creating a community hub centred on wellbeing and locally sourced hospitality.

Stakeholders will be watching closely as the café prepares to open its doors, potentially setting a benchmark for similar rural ventures in the region.