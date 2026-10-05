Mid Wales rail cancellations hit commuters on Shrewsbury‑Aberystwyth line

Transport for Wales suspends services on the Shrewsbury‑Aberystwyth line due to a surge in train repairs, prompting bus replacements.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:52 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Rail passengers in Mid Wales woke to a cascade of cancellations on the Shrewsbury‑Aberystwyth line on Tuesday morning.

Transport for Wales confirmed that an unexpected surge in train repairs forced the operator to suspend several services.

Advertisement

The disruption, which began before 07.00, was expected to last until at least 10.30am, with further knock‑on delays projected to linger until 11.30am.

Advertisement

A TfW spokesperson explained, “Due to more trains than usual needing repairs, fewer trains are able to run between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth.”

Advertisement

The statement was issued as the company apologised to commuters, adding, “We apologise for the disruption caused to your journey.”

Replacement bus services were deployed to bridge the gaps left by the missing trains.

Lloyds Coaches took charge of the 6.48am Welshpool‑Aberystwyth service and the 8.27am Aberystwyth‑Shrewsbury run.

Passengers were warned that road travel would be slower than the usual rail timetable.

Transport for Wales urged travellers to allow extra time and to check the latest service updates before setting off.

The line, a vital link for both commuters and tourists, has suffered a series of mechanical setbacks in recent weeks.

Engineers are currently working on a fleet of units that have been withdrawn for routine and unscheduled maintenance.

Officials said the concentration of faults this week is unusual, with several units requiring attention at the same time.

Mid Wales residents rely heavily on the service for access to employment, education and health appointments.

Local businesses also depend on the line to bring customers from larger towns such as Shrewsbury.

Transport for Wales highlighted that the replacement buses would follow the same route as the cancelled trains where possible.

However, the buses are subject to road traffic conditions, which could add further delays.

Passengers at Welshpool station reported long queues for information and ticket refunds.

At Aberystwyth, the station staff directed commuters to the temporary bus stand set up beside the main entrance.

Several commuters expressed frustration at the lack of alternative rail capacity.

One regular traveller, who asked to remain anonymous, said the cancellations had forced her to miss a morning meeting in Shrewsbury.

Another passenger, travelling to a medical appointment, noted that the bus journey added roughly thirty minutes to the usual travel time.

Transport for Wales said it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates as the repair work progresses.

In a statement, the operator reaffirmed its commitment to restoring the full timetable as quickly as possible.

It also confirmed that the affected services will be reviewed each hour to assess the feasibility of reinstating any trains before the 10.30am cut‑off.

Local authorities in Powys have been briefed on the disruption and are coordinating with TfW to mitigate the impact on road traffic.

Police have been deployed at key junctions to manage the increased flow of buses and private vehicles.

Despite the challenges, the replacement buses have been running on schedule, according to on‑site observations.

Transport for Wales urged passengers to retain their tickets for possible refunds where services were not provided.

The operator also reminded travellers that future service alterations may occur if additional train faults emerge.

For now, commuters in Mid Wales must navigate the temporary bus network while engineers work to return the fleet to full operation.

Further information will be posted on the Transport for Wales website and social media channels throughout the day.