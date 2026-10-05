Man in critical care misses court appearance in Milford Haven

A 27‑year‑old was unable to attend a magistrates hearing after being hospitalised, leading to an adjournment of his case.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:42 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 27‑year‑old man was unable to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday after being admitted to critical care in Milford Haven.

Harry Holmes‑Thompson, of Coombs Drive, Milford Haven, was due to answer charges of breaching the community requirements of a suspended sentence.

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The suspended sentence was handed down by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on 6 July following a conviction earlier in the year.

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Under the order, Holmes‑Thompson was required to attend two scheduled appointments – on 18 August and 15 September – as part of his rehabilitation programme.

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Magistrates heard that he missed both appointments without providing a reasonable excuse.

Failure to comply with such conditions can lead to the reinstatement of the original custodial term.

Holmes‑Thompson’s appearance was scheduled for 5 October, the day the magistrates were due to consider the breach.

Instead, the court was informed that he had been hospitalised after an incident in Milford Haven over the preceding weekend.

Medical staff placed him in the hospital’s critical care unit, rendering him unable to travel to Haverfordwest.

The magistrates adjourned the hearing, directing that the case be listed for a later date in the month.

Dyfed‑Powys Police were contacted by the Western Telegraph for comment on the circumstances surrounding the weekend incident.

Police have not yet released details about the nature of the incident that led to the critical care admission.

The court’s decision to postpone the hearing follows standard procedure when a defendant is medically unfit to attend.

Under Welsh law, a magistrates’ court may adjourn a case if the accused is unable to participate due to health reasons.

Should Holmes‑Thompson recover sufficiently, he will be required to appear before the magistrates at the rescheduled date.

At that hearing, the court will determine whether the breach of the suspended‑sentence conditions warrants reinstatement of the original custodial term.

Legal experts note that breaches of community orders are taken seriously, particularly when the offender fails to provide a valid excuse.

The magistrates will also consider any medical evidence presented regarding his critical care status.

Hospital records confirming his admission and the severity of his condition will be examined as part of the case file.

Holmes‑Thompson’s legal representatives have not issued a public statement about his health or the pending hearing.

The court’s docket for later in October will include his case alongside other matters relating to community‑order compliance.

Community‑order breaches often result in a range of outcomes, from fines to custodial sentences, depending on the circumstances.

The suspended sentence originally imposed on Holmes‑Thompson required him to adhere to a set of conditions designed to aid rehabilitation.

These conditions typically include regular meetings with a probation officer, attendance at treatment programmes, and compliance with any curfew or electronic monitoring requirements.

Missing scheduled appointments without a reasonable excuse is considered a direct violation of the order.

The magistrates’ decision to adjourn rather than immediately reinstate the custodial term reflects the need for a full assessment of his health and the breach.

Should the court later find that the breach was unjustified, it may impose the original custodial sentence or consider alternative sanctions.

The case highlights the intersection of health emergencies and the criminal justice process in Wales.

It also underscores the importance of clear communication between medical providers, law enforcement, and the courts when a defendant’s health status impacts legal proceedings.

Further updates are expected once the rescheduled hearing takes place and additional information from Dyfed‑Powys Police becomes available.

For now, the focus remains on Holmes‑Thompson’s recovery and the forthcoming judicial review of his alleged breach.