Lok and Jen Cheung add sixth venue with Haverfordwest restaurant purchase

Family behind Umi, Lokky’s and Dragon Palace buys former Dragon and Pearl, promising new Asian dining option for Haverfordwest within six months.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 1:31 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lok and Jen Cheung have bought the former Dragon and Pearl restaurant in Haverfordwest, expanding their Dragon Collection to a sixth venue.

The couple already operate Umi Japanese Restaurant in Tenby, Lokky’s in Saundersfoot and the award‑winning Dragon Palace in Pentlepoir.

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Their portfolio also includes the Imperial Dragon Hotel and Café No 25, bringing the total to five businesses before this acquisition.

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Work on the Haverfordwest site is expected to begin shortly, with a target opening within six months, subject to planning and fit‑out work.

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The Cheungs have asked local residents what cuisine they would like to see – Chinese, Japanese, Thai or a blend of Asian flavours.

The Dragon and Pearl closed its doors last year, leaving a vacant premises on Haverfordwest’s High Street.

Plans include a full refurbishment while preserving the building’s historic façade.

Tony and Michelle Cheung opened the original Dragon Palace in 2008, drawing on more than three decades of Chinese catering experience.

Under Lok and Jen’s stewardship the restaurant won best Delivery Experience in the UK at the Golden Chopsticks Awards 2024, a top‑three finish in the Asian Restaurant of the Year category at the Food Awards Wales 2025 and an Outstanding Achievement award for its takeaway service.

Umi, the couple’s Tenby venue, claimed the top prize at the Food Awards Wales 2025 ceremony.

Lokky’s was named Best Restaurant in Wales at the Golden Chopsticks Awards 2022 and Best Pan‑Asian Establishment at the Food Awards Wales 2025.

At the Welsh Restaurant Awards 2026 Dragon Palace was crowned Chinese Restaurant of the Year, Lokky’s took International Restaurant of the Year and Umi was shortlisted for Japanese Restaurant of the Year.

The Haverfordwest purchase marks the Cheungs’ first venture into the county town, a location that has seen a surge in hospitality investment in recent years.

Local business groups have welcomed the development, citing potential job creation and increased footfall for the town centre.

Planning officers have granted preliminary approval, with the final licence expected later this summer and a grand opening date to be confirmed.