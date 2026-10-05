North Wales Road Runners dominate Bangor 10k and half‑marathon

Club members claim top age‑group spots in Bangor races and celebrate 22 years of parkrun participation across North Wales

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 1:17 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A record field of 633 club and social athletes gathered for the Bangor 10k and half‑marathon on Sunday, 4 October.

North Wales Road Runners Club (NWRRC) entered a strong contingent, with six runners tackling the 10k and three contesting the half‑marathon.

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In the 10k, veteran Steve Bozier secured a VM45 age‑group win, finishing 17th overall out of 230 finishers in 41:54.

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Club chairman Kevin Slattery led the half‑marathon squad, claiming the VM70 title in 55th place from a field of 403, clocking 1:42:55.

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Fellow half‑marathoner Sandy Johnston added a VM75 victory, crossing the line in 1:57:09.

Gwen Charlton, who had already completed a Rhos parkrun and a cross‑country run that weekend, finished 85th among the women in 2:18:33.

Beyond Bangor, NWRRC member Kevin Higgins represented the club at the Everton FC 10k, recording a time of 60:02.

Student athlete James Gardner edged his father, track star Steve Gardner, in the final 100 metres of the Sheffield 10k, finishing 648th in 46:16 out of more than 5,000 mixed‑ability entrants.

The club’s success at Bangor follows a weekend of parkrun celebrations marking 22 years of UK parkrun events.

At Llandrillo‑yn‑Rhos parkrun on Saturday, 3 October, participants donned tutus and fancy‑dress costumes to commemorate the milestone.

Six NWRRC members featured among the finishers, with Mal Preece taking 24th overall and winning the VM60 age group in 20:42.

Benjamin Brummitt placed 56th, posting a time of 23:39.

Gethin Wyn Jones, running without his child buggy, achieved a personal best and finished 97th in 25:58.

Veteran runner Don Hale, aged 70, recorded 27:30 for 128th place.

Hannah Griffith and Elizabeth Driscoll ran together, finishing 158th and 159th respectively in 28:37.

Conwy parkrun also saw a strong NWRRC presence, with four members and a family taking part.

Richard Scamans secured 14th place overall and a third‑place finish in the VM55 category, timing 22:16.

Rob Fryer topped the VM70 age group, crossing the line 68th overall in 28:29.

Ceri Jones recorded 113th place in 32:34.

Gwen Charlton ran alongside her ten‑year‑old son Hugh, finishing 130th and 131st in 34:10.

Her other children, Edward and Daniel, completed the course together, taking 117th and 118th places in 33:04.

The weekend’s results highlight the depth of participation across age groups within NWRRC, from junior runners to athletes over 70.

Club officials noted the importance of community events such as parkrun in sustaining engagement throughout the year.

Performance data from the Bangor races shows a competitive field, with the club’s top finishers ranking within the top 20 % of all participants.

Steve Bozier’s 41:54 placed him well inside the leading quarter of the 10k, while Kevin Slattery’s half‑marathon time of 1:42:55 positioned him among the fastest half‑marathoners in the VM70 bracket.

These achievements come as the club prepares for upcoming regional championships later in the autumn season.

Members expressed satisfaction with the balance of competitive racing and community‑focused events that the club offers.

Overall, the weekend underscored North Wales Road Runners Club’s role in promoting athletics across the region, from elite age‑group performances to inclusive family participation.

With a growing membership and a record of podium finishes, the club is set to maintain its presence on the North Wales running circuit.