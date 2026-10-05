Michael Sheen takes over House of Games on BBC Two

Welsh actor Michael Sheen begins hosting BBC Two’s quiz show House of Games, succeeding Richard Osman, with 100 episodes slated for this year.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh actor Michael Sheen steps into the hot seat as the new host of BBC Two’s quiz show House of Games, debuting tonight at 6 pm.

The change follows Richard Osman’s departure after nine years, more than 800 episodes and a launch in 2017.

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Osman’s final episode aired on Friday 2 October, marking the end of a tenure that saw the programme become a daytime staple.

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In a farewell Instagram post he wrote: “The very fondest of farewells to #HouseOfGames, it really has been a treat from start to finish.” I can’t wait to watch @mablilyradad taking the hot seat from Monday.

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And who knows, maybe I’ll even turn up as a contestant one day? Thank you for all the love yesterday, and over the years.”

Speaking on his podcast The Rest is Entertainment, Osman added: “It will no longer be Richard Osman’s House of Games.” It will be somebody else’s House of Games.”

He later explained his decision, saying: “It’s just with the writing, there comes a point, you know, where you have to hand it over.” I’ve loved doing it so much and I’ll be gutted when I don’t do it any more.”

BBC daytime commissioning head Rob Unsworth praised the outgoing host: “Richard Osman has established House of Games as one of our best‑loved shows.” His contribution to its success is impossible to overstate, and we couldn’t be more grateful for his work over the last nine years.”

Sheen, 57, was born in Newport and now resides in Port Talbot, bringing a distinctly Welsh presence to the role.

He will front 100 episodes of the quiz, all slated for broadcast this year.

On his first night, Sheen told the audience: “Quite literally very large shoes to fill but as a huge fan of the show, I’m incredibly excited to be able to move into the House and at long last see my silhouette on a fondue set.”

House of Games pits four celebrity contestants against each other each weekday, testing general knowledge and quick thinking across a series of rapid‑fire rounds.

A daily winner emerges after a quickfire finale, with points accumulating through the week to crown an overall champion on Friday.

The format, which blends light‑hearted banter with competitive trivia, has proved a reliable draw for daytime viewers.

Sheen’s debut will be streamed on iPlayer as well as broadcast on BBC Two, ensuring accessibility for audiences across the UK.

Industry observers note that the transition maintains the programme’s momentum while offering a fresh face to attract both existing fans and new viewers.

With the show’s schedule set to run through the remainder of the year, Sheen’s tenure promises a full slate of celebrity line‑ups and weekly champions.

Fans can expect the familiar blend of humour, quickfire questions and the occasional surprise twist that has defined House of Games since its inception.

As the first episode unfolds, the television landscape will watch to see how Sheen’s charisma and Welsh roots shape the next chapter of the beloved quiz series.