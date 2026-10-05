St David’s Hospice wins Wales’ first Gold Standards end‑of‑life care award

The national accolade recognises the hospice’s consistent delivery of person‑centred care that respects patients’ wishes and supports families throughout the dying process.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 12:57 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

St David’s Hospice in Llandudno has become the first hospice in Wales to win the Gold Standards Framework Quality Hallmark Award for end‑of‑life care.

The national accolade recognises the hospice’s consistent delivery of person‑centred care that respects patients’ wishes and supports families throughout the dying process.

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It marks a historic milestone, as no Welsh hospice has previously achieved the Gold Standards Framework accreditation.

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Dr Gwyn Griffiths, medical director at St David’s, said: “I am very proud of the team for all their hard work.” St David’s Hospice is the first hospice in Wales to receive Gold Standards Framework accreditation, an achievement made possible by the excellent care delivered by our team.

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They put their all into ensuring every patient feels their wishes are respected and they are treated with dignity and compassion, while supporting their families too.”

The Quality Hallmark Award is granted to organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to providing high‑quality, person‑centred end‑of‑life care, ensuring the right care is delivered in the right place at the right time.

The award was presented at the Gold Standards Framework annual conference and ceremony held in the East Side Rooms, Birmingham, where care providers from across the United Kingdom gathered.

In total, 147 organisations received the Quality Hallmark Award this year, spanning a wide range of health and social care settings.

Recipients include care homes, primary‑care teams, hospital wards, domiciliary care agencies, retirement villages and two other hospice teams.

St David’s Hospice serves more than 1,000 people each year across Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey, offering round‑the‑clock, year‑long support for adults with advanced illnesses.

The charity provides clinical, emotional, physical and spiritual assistance, with services ranging from day‑therapy and bereavement counselling to inpatient care at its Llandudno and Holyhead units.

Both inpatient sites deliver symptom management, respite provision and end‑of‑life care, all free of charge to patients, families and carers.

Operating costs for the hospice exceed £5.2 million this financial year, with just 24 per cent of funding sourced from the Welsh Government and the local health board.

The remaining income is generated through community fundraising, charitable donations and local business support.

Community backing has proved vital, underpinning the hospice’s ability to maintain its comprehensive service portfolio without charging patients.

Recent developments include a new 152‑home residential scheme and a public car park in Penrhyn Bay, projects that will further embed the hospice within the local community.

The award follows twelve months of focused work by the hospice’s day‑therapy team, during which specialist training and patient‑level care reviews were undertaken.

Staff compiled extensive evidence demonstrating how Gold Standards Framework criteria are embedded throughout the hospice, culminating in a formal assessment visit that confirmed compliance.

With the accolade now secured, St David’s Hospice joins a select group of UK providers recognised for excellence in end‑of‑life care, reinforcing its reputation as a benchmark of quality in Wales.