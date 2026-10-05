Mobile speed cameras deployed across Gwynedd and Anglesey this week

Go Safe lists this week’s mobile speed‑camera sites in Gwynedd and Anglesey, highlighting penalties and education options for drivers caught speeding.

Photo credit: North Wales Chronicle

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 12:57 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Mobile speed cameras have been deployed across Gwynedd and Anglesey this week as part of the Go Safe partnership’s ongoing effort to curb speeding on Welsh roads.

The Go Safe website, which collates the locations of all fixed and mobile speed‑camera units, lists a series of sites in the two counties where the temporary units will operate over the next seven days.

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Authorities say the mobile units are positioned in areas identified as high‑risk for speed‑related collisions, a leading cause of road fatalities and serious injuries in Wales.

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In Gwynedd, the cameras are set up on sections of the A5 and A487 that link rural communities to larger towns, routes that have previously recorded a concentration of speed offences.

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Anglesey’s deployment focuses on the A55 corridor and several secondary roads that serve popular tourist destinations during the summer holiday period.

Both counties have seen a rise in speed‑related incidents over the past year, prompting the Welsh Government and emergency services to increase the visibility of enforcement measures.

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 % of the posted limit face a minimum fine of £100 and three penalty points on their licence, according to the latest Go Safe guidelines.

In certain circumstances, offenders may be offered the option of attending a Driver Education Course, which replaces penalty points but incurs a separate charge.

The Go Safe partnership, which includes the Welsh Government, local authorities and emergency services, maintains that mobile cameras act as a deterrent and help to reinforce safe‑driving messages in communities where fixed cameras are not feasible.

“Mobile units allow us to target problem spots on a flexible basis and send a clear message that speeding will not be tolerated,” a spokesperson for the partnership said in a recent statement.

Local police forces in Gwynedd and Anglesey have confirmed that the units will operate discreetly, with signage indicating their presence in accordance with road‑traffic legislation.

Data from the previous twelve months show that areas with mobile camera activity have experienced a measurable drop in average speeds, contributing to a modest reduction in collision rates.

Transport officials stress that the cameras are one element of a broader road‑safety strategy that includes speed‑limit reviews, improved signage and community‑based education programmes.

Motorists are urged to observe speed limits, particularly on rural routes where visibility can be limited and road conditions change rapidly.

The full list of this week’s mobile camera locations is available on the Go Safe website, where drivers can also find guidance on the penalties and education options associated with speed offences.