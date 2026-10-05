Fishguard man remanded on assault and strangulation charges

Peter Bromley, 51, appears via video link at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, denied three serious offences and remains in custody pending trial.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:41 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 51‑year‑old man from Fishguard has been remanded in custody after appearing by video link at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on charges of intentional strangulation, assault by beating and criminal damage.

Peter Bromley, of Parc y Chwarel, Fishguard, is accused of assaulting a woman on 30 August this year, an incident that allegedly took place in the town.

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The prosecution alleges Bromley beat the woman, intentionally strangled her and damaged a necklace of unknown value belonging to the victim.

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All three offences are said to have occurred on the same evening, prompting a combined charge of assault by beating, intentional strangulation and criminal damage.

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Bromley appeared at the magistrates’ hearing via video link from His Majesty’s Prison Swansea, where he is currently detained.

During the hearing he maintained a not‑guilty plea to each of the three counts.

The magistrates, after hearing the initial evidence, ordered that Bromley remain in custody pending his trial, which is scheduled for later this week at the same court.

Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, which deals with a range of summary offences, has the authority to remand defendants in custody where it deems it necessary for public safety or to ensure attendance at trial.

Under Welsh law, intentional strangulation is classified as a serious assault, carrying a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.

Assault by beating also attracts a maximum term of up to three years, while criminal damage to property can result in a further sentence of up to two years, depending on the value of the damaged item.

The court did not disclose the value of the necklace, noting that it remains unknown.

Legal commentators note that the combination of violent and property offences often leads to a cumulative sentencing approach, though the exact outcome will depend on the trial’s findings.

Bromley’s appearance by video link reflects the increasing use of remote hearings in Welsh courts, a practice accelerated by recent reforms to improve efficiency and reduce transport costs.

His detention at HM Prison Swansea indicates that he is serving a prior custodial sentence, though details of that sentence have not been released.

The victim has not been named publicly, in line with safeguarding protocols for victims of domestic and gender‑based violence.

Police investigations into the 30 August incident remain ongoing, with officers continuing to gather forensic evidence and statements.

The magistrates’ decision to keep Bromley in custody underscores the seriousness with which Welsh courts treat allegations of domestic violence and related property offences.

The upcoming trial will determine whether the charges are proven beyond reasonable doubt, and will set the stage for any subsequent sentencing.

Local residents of Fishguard have expressed concern over the alleged attack, highlighting broader community worries about safety and the prevalence of violent crime in the area.

Authorities have reiterated that victims of assault are encouraged to report incidents promptly, and that support services remain available through local charities and the Welsh Government’s victim assistance programmes.

The case will be heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court later this week, where a jury will consider the evidence presented by both prosecution and defence.