Aldi re‑launches £49.99 Vertical Air Fryer, £220 cheaper than rivals

Aldi’s new Vertical Air Fryer joins its Winter Kitchen range at £49.99, undercutting leading models by £220 and offering nine programmes for home cooks.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aldi has re‑launched its Vertical Air Fryer at a price of £49.99, positioning it as a budget alternative that undercuts a comparable branded model by roughly £220.

The supermarket describes the appliance as “much loved” and a “real kitchen game‑changer”, highlighting its stacked design and dual‑basket layout.

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Retail pricing for the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK sits at £269.99, making Aldi’s offering substantially cheaper for shoppers seeking air‑fry technology.

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The Vertical Air Fryer features two independently controlled baskets, allowing users to cook different foods simultaneously without flavour transfer.

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A touch‑sensitive digital display provides access to nine pre‑set programmes, covering tasks from roasting root vegetables to crisping frozen snacks.

The unit also incorporates a non‑stick frying basket, which the retailer says simplifies cleaning after use.

Stock is available in Aldi stores now, with the company urging customers to act while supplies last.

The air fryer forms part of Aldi’s broader Winter Kitchen range, which includes a selection of low‑cost appliances aimed at home cooks.

Among the additions is a Premium Capsule Coffee Machine priced at £34.99, marketed as “the perfect way to perk up the day without the high price tag”.

A soup maker returns to shelves at £24.99, promising quick, homemade soups with minimal effort.

The range also offers a Cast Alu Assortment of lightweight cookware, available in three sizes: small (£9.99), medium (£14.99) and large (£19.99).

Additional kitchen tools include an immersion blender for £19.99 and a Multi Chopper Ball priced at £4.49.

Meal‑prep accessories feature a 50‑piece food storage set at £7.99, a glass container set for £6.99 and a Clip & Close solution for £4.99.

For on‑the‑go meals, Aldi lists a Food Flask at £6.99 and a soup mug or bowl for £2.99.

All items are positioned as cost‑effective alternatives to higher‑priced competitors, reinforcing Aldi’s strategy of expanding affordable kitchen solutions.

Customers can find the Vertical Air Fryer and the accompanying Winter Kitchen products across the retailer’s UK stores, with availability varying by location.

Analysts note that the pricing gap between Aldi’s air fryer and premium models may influence consumer decisions during the winter shopping period.

While the air fryer’s specifications align with industry standards, its lower price point could attract first‑time users and families seeking to reduce household appliance expenses.

Retailers across the sector are monitoring Aldi’s rollout, as the move underscores a broader trend toward value‑driven kitchen equipment in the UK market.