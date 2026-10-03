Aberaeron eateries among Ceredigion finalists for Food Awards Wales

Two Aberaeron restaurants join a slate of Ceredigion nominees vying for top honours at the 10th Food Awards Wales, with winners to be announced in Swansea on 30 November.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 3:32 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two Aberaeron eateries have joined a distinguished field of Ceredigion businesses shortlisted for this year’s Food Awards Wales, underscoring the county’s growing culinary reputation.

The Hive and Y Seler have both been named finalists for Restaurant of the Year at the 10th annual Food Awards Wales, a competition that pits only ten restaurants from across the nation against each other.

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Joining them, The Moody Cow has secured a place on the shortlist for Café/Bistro of the Year, adding further weight to Aberaeron’s presence on the awards list.

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Elsewhere in Ceredigion, the Pentre Arms Hotel in Llangrannog and The Ferry Inn in Cardigan are vying for the coveted Gastro Pub of the Year title.

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Medina in Aberystwyth has been nominated for Best Mediterranean Establishment, while La Calabria in Llandysul contends for Best Italian Establishment.

Family‑focused dining is represented by Nineteen.57 in Talybont, shortlisted for Family Restaurant of the Year, and artisan baking is highlighted by Bara Menyn Bakehouse & Stone Mill in Cardigan, a contender for Artisan Bakery of the Year.

Cardigan also fields Bwyty Maes y Parc in the Cookery School of the Year category, reflecting the town’s commitment to culinary education.

The shortlist spans the length of Wales, with competitors from Newport, Swansea, Bridgend, Kilgetty and other locales, illustrating the breadth of talent recognised by the awards.

Organisers, Oceanic Awards, are celebrating the ceremony’s 10th anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of honouring excellence in Welsh food and hospitality.

“The awards recognise ‘excellence, innovation, quality, and dedication’ across the Welsh food and hospitality sector,” an Oceanic Awards spokesperson said, highlighting the standards the finalists are expected to uphold.

“The nominations demonstrate the ‘passion, talent and commitment’ within the Welsh food industry,” the spokesperson added, praising the collective effort of chefs, restaurateurs and producers.

The winners will be revealed at a gala ceremony on Monday 30 November at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Swansea, an event that draws industry leaders and media from across the country.

Local officials have welcomed the recognition, noting that the awards boost tourism and reinforce Ceredigion’s reputation as a destination for quality dining.

Aberaeron’s council chair remarked that the town’s culinary scene “has grown from a modest seaside offering to a vibrant hub of innovative eateries,” a sentiment echoed by several business owners.

Patrons of The Hive praised its seasonal menu, saying the restaurant “captures the flavours of the coast while pushing creative boundaries.”

Y Seler’s head chef, who prefers to remain unnamed, highlighted the restaurant’s focus on locally sourced produce, noting that “the community’s farms are the backbone of our dishes.”

Industry analysts predict that the heightened profile from the awards could translate into increased bookings for the shortlisted venues, especially as domestic travel continues to surge.

While the final tally remains unknown, the diverse range of categories—from Mediterranean to Italian, family dining to bakery—reflects the evolving palate of Welsh consumers.

As the countdown to the Swansea ceremony continues, the shortlisted establishments are preparing for a night that could cement their status in Wales’s culinary pantheon.