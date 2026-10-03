Trawsfynydd race set to fund South Snowdonia rescue team

A 8.6‑mile charity run around Trawsfynydd Lake on 4 April 2027 will raise vital funds for the volunteer‑run South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 3:33 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team will host its first charity race around Trawsfynydd Lake on Sunday 4 April 2027, hoping to secure vital funding for the all‑volunteer service.

The 8.6‑mile circuit is billed as a “mostly fast course with one challenging hill on a mixed tarmac and fast trail” and will start from the Magnox Power Station car park at midday.

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Organisers have also arranged a “Plus Kids” run for younger participants, which will set off at 10.30 am, giving families a full day of activity.

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Entry is open to athletes aged 17 and over, with the event positioned as both a sporting challenge and a community fundraiser.

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As a registered charity, the team relies on public donations and occasional fundraising events to cover the costs of equipment, training and operational expenses.

“Our volunteers give their time and expertise without pay, but the resources we need to keep the service running still cost money,” a team spokesperson explained.

Proceeds from the Trawsfynydd race will be directed straight into the rescue team’s budget, bolstering its capacity to respond to emergencies ranging from mountain rescues to flood‑related incidents.

Local authorities have welcomed the initiative, noting that volunteer‑led rescue teams are a cornerstone of public safety in remote Welsh regions.

“The partnership between the community and our volunteers is essential,” the spokesperson added, highlighting the race as a tangible way for residents to give back.

The choice of Trawsfynydd Lake as the venue reflects the area’s popularity with walkers, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts, many of whom have previously benefited from the team’s assistance.

Surrounding the lake, the route weaves past the historic Magnox nuclear power station, a reminder of the region’s industrial heritage alongside its natural beauty.

Organisers have stressed that the course is suitable for experienced runners, with the single hill providing a modest test of stamina without compromising safety.

Safety measures will be in place throughout the event, including first‑aid stations and on‑site marshals, many of whom are current rescue volunteers.

Participants will be encouraged to register early, as entry numbers are expected to fill quickly given the race’s dual appeal as a competitive run and a charitable cause.

The event also aims to raise awareness of the rescue team’s work, which often goes unnoticed until a call for help is received.

By showcasing the team’s dedication, the race hopes to inspire a longer‑term increase in donations and volunteer recruitment.

Local schools have been invited to join the Plus Kids run, offering youngsters a chance to experience the outdoors while supporting a community service.

Community leaders have praised the initiative as a model for how sport can be leveraged to fund essential public services in rural Wales.

With the race set against the backdrop of Snowdonia’s dramatic scenery, organisers anticipate a strong turnout from both local residents and visitors from across the UK.

As the date approaches, the team urges anyone able to contribute, whether by running, donating or volunteering, to help ensure that the service remains ready to respond at a moment’s notice.