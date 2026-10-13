Welsh publisher launches £3,300 appeal to keep books on track

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 7:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Independent Welsh publisher Lucent Dreaming has launched a £3,300 fundraising appeal to bridge an unexpected funding gap and keep its book projects on track. The appeal, open until 4 November, already has 88% of its target pledged by supporters of the Cardiff‑based press.

Lucent Dreaming was founded by Jannat Ahmed in 2017 as an online magazine showcasing international creative writing before expanding into book publishing in 2021. Over the past five years the independent press says it has featured 142 writers across its titles, forming the core of its publishing programme and aiming to develop Welsh voices and emerging authors from across the UK.

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Its first full‑length book, Maps and Rooms: Writing from Wales, was released in June 2022 in partnership with Literature Wales’s Representing Wales scheme. The anthology Beyond/Tu Hwnt, which brings together bilingual poetry and prose, was shortlisted in the Discovery category at this year’s British Book Awards.

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Ahmed told the newsroom the appeal is essential to cover the shortfall and allow the publisher to complete its planned work. “We have put our heart and soul into our work, expanding the reach of local creatives.”

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Our dream has always been to offer a platform to those who might not always be offered the chance to publish,” she said. She added that the recent awards recognition was “an incredible achievement, and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our editors and wider team.”

“We want to continue to publish beautiful books, and to keep sharing stories from around Wales,” Ahmed continued.

The publisher’s fundraising drive is being run through a Keep the Dream Alive crowdfunding page, with contributions welcomed from individuals and arts supporters across south Wales. While the release did not specify the precise cause of the funding gap, Ahmed said the appeal reflects the precarious nature of independent publishing in the region.

“If you would like to support the local arts in south Wales, we would be grateful for any donations – it makes such a difference,” she said. “I’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far, and everyone who has supported Lucent Dreaming over the last five years,” Ahmed added.

Industry observers note that small presses such as Lucent Dreaming play a vital role in nurturing new talent and diversifying the literary landscape beyond the capital’s mainstream houses. The appeal’s deadline of 4 November comes as the press prepares to finalise its upcoming titles, which include a collection of short stories from rural Welsh communities and a debut novel by a first‑time author.

Completion of these projects depends on the remaining funds, meaning the final weeks of the campaign are critical for the publisher’s schedule. Supporters can track progress on the crowdfunding page, which updates donors on milestones reached and the impact of each contribution on the publishing programme.

The initiative underscores the broader challenge faced by independent cultural organisations in Wales, which often rely on a mix of grant funding, sales revenue and community donations to survive. As the deadline approaches, Lucent Dreaming hopes the appeal will close the gap and secure the future of its planned releases, keeping Welsh stories in print for the next generation.