Crash shuts A487 near Llanarth School, drivers told to reroute

The incident was reported on 5 October 2026, and police confirmed the stretch of the coastal trunk road is now inaccessible to all traffic.

Photo credit: Tivyside Advertiser

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 2:59 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A road traffic collision has forced the closure of the A487 between Synod Inn and Aberaeron, directly outside Llanarth School, prompting urgent warnings from Dyfed‑Powys Police.

The incident was reported on 5 October 2026, and police confirmed the stretch of the coastal trunk road is now inaccessible to all traffic.

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In a statement posted to the force’s official social‑media channel, a spokesperson said: “The A487 Synod Inn ‑ Aberaeron (outside Llanarth School) is currently closed due to a road traffic collison.” Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”

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Dyfed‑Powys Police added that emergency crews remain on scene, but gave no further details on the cause of the collision or any injuries sustained.

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The A487 is a vital artery linking Cardigan, New Quay, Aberaeron and the wider Ceredigion coast, handling a steady flow of commuter, tourist and school traffic each day.

Its closure therefore disrupts not only local residents but also the daily routines of pupils attending Llanarth School, which sits just metres from the blocked section.

Local council officials have been alerted and are monitoring the situation, urging families to consider alternative routes for school runs and to allow extra travel time.

Motorists travelling north‑south along the coast are being asked to divert onto secondary roads, although the force did not specify which routes are recommended.

Transport for Wales has not issued a separate advisory, but the closure is expected to affect bus services that normally use the A487 to connect the towns of Cardigan, Aberaeron and Lampeter.

Road users have reported queues forming on the approach roads as drivers seek detours, with some congestion reported on the B4332 and surrounding lanes.

Police officers on the scene have been directing traffic and ensuring that any stalled vehicles are cleared as quickly as possible.

Residents of the nearby villages of Synod Inn and Aberaeron have been advised to stay clear of the area while the investigation continues.

The force confirmed that the closure will remain in place until the road is deemed safe for reopening, but gave no estimated time for when traffic may resume.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the site altogether, both for safety reasons and to allow emergency services unhindered access.

Further updates are expected to be posted by Dyfed‑Powys Police as the situation develops.