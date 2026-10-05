Aldi teams up with Deliveroo for new grocery delivery service

Aldi launches an on‑demand delivery pilot with Deliveroo in eight towns, offering around 2,000 products and promising a wider rollout by 2027.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 2:41 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aldi has launched an on‑demand grocery delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo, beginning tomorrow in eight UK towns.

The pilot, branded Shop & Deliver, will allow shoppers to order up to 2,000 Aldi items via the Deliveroo app and have them delivered to their doorsteps.

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Participating stores are located in Ashford, Dover, Norwich, Ipswich, Letchworth Garden City, Margate, Strood and Tamworth.

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Customers will be able to choose from fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy, bread and household essentials.

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Deliveroo riders will collect the orders directly from the Aldi stores, scan each item using the rider app and complete payment with a prepaid Rider Card.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said: “Customers tell us they want shopping to be as convenient as possible, so launching this service with Deliveroo is a great opportunity to make it even easier to shop at Aldi.” “From tomorrow, shoppers will be able to get their Aldi favourites delivered straight to their door, while enjoying the award‑winning quality and market‑leading value they expect from us.”

Rob Harris, vice‑president Merchant and Chief Revenue Officer at Deliveroo, added: “We are excited to welcome Aldi to the Deliveroo platform through a brand‑new service, Shop & Deliver.” “Consumers in several locations across the country will now be able to enjoy Aldi’s great value and selection delivered to their doorstep on‑demand.”

The service will operate on a same‑day basis, with delivery windows as short as one hour after the order is placed.

Orders are limited to a maximum basket value of £150, and a minimum spend of £10 applies in most locations.

Aldi has not disclosed the exact number of riders allocated to the pilot, but the company confirmed that the partnership will utilise existing Deliveroo logistics across the eight towns.

Customers will need to create a Deliveroo account, select the Aldi store, and add items to a virtual basket before checking out.

The pilot will run for an initial three‑month period, during which Aldi will monitor order volumes, delivery times and customer satisfaction.

Data collected will inform the company’s decision on whether to expand the service to additional sites.

Aldi announced that a wider rollout is planned for early 2027, with the aim of covering most major towns and cities across the UK.

The retailer has highlighted that the new delivery option complements its existing click‑and‑collect service, which has been available at most stores since 2020.

Industry analysts note that the move reflects growing consumer demand for fast, convenient grocery delivery, a trend accelerated by recent shifts in shopping behaviour.

Deliveroo, which already partners with a range of supermarkets, will benefit from increased order volume and broader geographic coverage.

Both companies have stressed that the service will retain Aldi’s hallmark low‑price positioning, with no additional delivery surcharge for orders above the minimum spend.

Customers in the pilot towns can expect the first deliveries to commence at 9 am on the launch day, with the service operating seven days a week.

Local authorities have been consulted to ensure that rider traffic and parking do not disrupt existing road safety measures.

Feedback channels have been set up within the Deliveroo app, allowing shoppers to rate their experience and report any issues.

Aldi’s chief commercial officer reiterated that the partnership is driven by “the desire to make shopping as convenient as possible for our customers”.

Deliveroo’s chief revenue officer highlighted that the collaboration “offers consumers great value and selection delivered on‑demand”.

The pilot will also test the feasibility of integrating Aldi’s own inventory management system with Deliveroo’s order platform.

Successful integration could pave the way for real‑time stock updates and reduced out‑of‑stock incidents.

Retail experts will be watching the pilot closely, as it may set a benchmark for other discount retailers seeking to enter the delivery market.

For now, shoppers in the eight participating towns can enjoy the convenience of having Aldi’s range delivered straight to their homes.