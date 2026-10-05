Journalist swaps newsroom for farm glamping venture in North Wales

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 2:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Former North Wales journalist Kelly Williams is set to trade her notepad for a pair of luxury glamping pods on a farm near Llannefydd.

Williams, a mum of three who spent two decades reporting for regional and national titles, met fourth‑generation farmer and mechanic Dyfan Owen in a Rhyl nightclub eight years ago.

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The couple have spent the last three years navigating a protracted planning process to launch Glampio Plas Panton, a boutique retreat on the Conwy‑Denbighshire border.

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The planning process was a real eye opener for us and it’s taken us a long time to get to this point.

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Initial applications for four pods on a field opposite the farmyard were rejected, despite unanimous neighbour support.

We initially asked for permission for four glamping pods on a field across the road from the farm yard, but that was refused, despite support from all the neighbours.

The council’s second refusal cited a tourism policy, even though comparable schemes had been approved elsewhere.

Williams and Owen eventually reduced the scheme to two pods and secured permission after a potential call‑in before the planning committee.

Groundworks and landscaping are now under way, with the pair hoping to welcome guests by the New Year.

Williams, originally from the Wirral, left a full‑time journalism role at North Wales Live and the Daily Post to relocate to the farm.

She recalls moving her belongings in a livestock trailer and discovering she was pregnant shortly after the move.

As the relationship evolved, I ended up moving to the farm – literally packing up all my belongings in a livestock trailer.

Balancing farm duties with remote work, Williams quickly acquired hands‑on experience in cattle herding and sheep sorting.

The decision to diversify the farm’s income led to the glamping concept.

Williams says she still feels she is telling stories, now through social media rather than print.

She adds a note of disbelief at how far the journey has taken her.

I still do have to pinch myself though.

Glampio Plas Panton will feature en‑suite facilities, a sauna, a hot tub and underfloor heating, with views across the Clwydian Range toward the sea.

The venture reflects a growing trend of rural diversification in Wales, where farmers increasingly add hospitality to sustain livelihoods.

Williams and Owen aim to blend luxury accommodation with the farm’s natural setting, offering guests a taste of Welsh countryside life.