Asian-style pergola approved for Saundersfoot hotel and restaurant

Pembrokeshire planners have given the green light to a Chinese‑style garden building at Lokky’s and the Imperial Dragon Hotel, turning unused land into a new Asian‑themed space.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 8:05 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has granted planning permission for a Chinese‑style garden building at the Imperial Dragon Hotel and its adjoining Lokky’s restaurant near Saundersfoot.

The approval follows an application submitted by Lok Cheung of Cheung & Family Ltd, which seeks to erect an Asian‑themed pergola within the hotel’s landscaped grounds.

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Lokky’s, the award‑winning eatery that took Best Restaurant in Wales at the 2022 Golden Chopsticks Awards, forms part of a growing family business that also runs The Dragon Palace in Pentlepoir and recently acquired the Dragon and Pearl in Haverfordwest.

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In a supporting statement the applicant described the site as “just a garden/lawned area, with an old children’s ‘play area’ at one end.” The hotel currently has many old unused ‘pub’-style picnic benches positioned around the lawned/grass.”

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The proposal targets that “unused/dead land”, aiming to “utilise this space and bring it back to life” with a timber structure that will sit “within an incredibly neat designed landscaped gardens”.

According to the statement, the new building will echo the “heavy Asian theme that runs through the restaurants within the group”.

“We are proposing to build an Asian‑style ‘pergola’/garden building, situated right in the middle of beautiful, serene, landscaped gardens – with lighting within and around the outside, so guests/customers can go and have drinks and food out there,” the applicant explained.

The design calls for a vaulted timber frame that “will have the appearance of a traditional Chinese house” and will be raised “400mm above the surrounding landscaping”.

That elevation, the applicant says, “gives the impression of a strong construction in Chinese culture and the whole reason for this project is bring an element of Asia to Pembrokeshire – all as per the hotel and on‑site pan‑Asian restaurant ‘Lokky’s’.”

A council officer’s report recommended approval, noting that “although the proposed roof and decorative detailing would give the building a distinctive appearance, the design responds directly to the established oriental theme of the hotel and adjoining Pan Asian restaurant.”

The report added that “the proposed garden room and landscaped garden would bring an underused and visually poor part of the established hotel grounds into beneficial use.”

Planning officers concluded that the structure would complement the existing hotel architecture while enhancing the visual quality of the grounds.

The council’s decision was issued subject to conditions that will govern the building’s height, materials and lighting to ensure it remains in harmony with the surrounding landscape.

Local residents were invited to comment on the application during a public consultation period, but no formal objections were recorded.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, pending the fulfilment of the council’s stipulated conditions.

When completed, the pergola will provide a new outdoor venue for diners and hotel guests, expanding the hospitality offering at the Imperial Dragon Hotel.

Cheung & Family Ltd indicated that the addition will also support the broader business strategy of promoting pan‑Asian cuisine across its Pembrokeshire portfolio.

The development reflects a growing trend of themed hospitality spaces seeking to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Industry observers note that such architectural enhancements can boost visitor numbers, particularly in coastal tourist destinations like Saundersfoot.

Local tourism bodies have welcomed the project, citing its potential to attract both domestic and international visitors interested in cultural dining experiences.

The council’s planning department will continue to monitor the project’s progress to ensure compliance with the approved conditions.

Upon completion, the Asian‑style pergola will join a small but notable list of culturally inspired structures that have been integrated into Wales’ rural hospitality landscape.

Stakeholders anticipate that the new feature will become a focal point for events, private functions and seasonal celebrations at the hotel.

With the green light secured, Cheung & Family Ltd is set to transform the previously idle garden area into a vibrant, culturally resonant space for the community and visitors alike.

SEO Description: Pembrokeshire planners have given the green light to a Chinese‑style garden building at Lokky’s and the Imperial Dragon Hotel, turning unused land into a new Asian‑themed space.