Flying Start scheme reaches Pwllheli families

The move brings the Welsh Government’s flagship programme, which supports children from birth to school entry, to an area previously outside its reach.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 3:05 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Gwynedd Council has confirmed that the Flying Start early‑years scheme will be extended to cover families in Pwllheli for the first time.

The move brings the Welsh Government’s flagship programme, which supports children from birth to school entry, to an area previously outside its reach.

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Eligible households will now be able to access a suite of services that include health and parenting support, speech and language therapy and high‑quality childcare.

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Council officials say the expansion is part of a wider commitment to reduce inequalities and give every child a strong start in life.

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A new building, funded by the Welsh Government, is slated for the Ysgol Cymerau grounds and is expected to be operational in 2027.

The purpose‑built centre will create additional childcare places specifically for Flying Start participants.

Two‑year‑old children will initially be entitled to 12½ hours of funded childcare each week.

That provision is designed to free up parental time and support early development milestones.

“We welcome the opportunity to extend Flying Start to more families in our communities,” said Cllr Menna Trenholme, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families.

“The early years are vital to a child’s development, and the support provided through the programme helps families build strong foundations for future health, learning, and well‑being.”

Trenholme added that the scheme will complement existing services already available in other parts of Gwynedd.

Families in Pwllheli will receive detailed information about eligibility and the range of support on offer over the coming weeks.

The council has directed parents and carers to the Flying Start website for guidance and to the dedicated email address for enquiries.

Contact details include a telephone line at 01286 678 824 for those who prefer to speak directly with the team.

Eligibility maps for Pwllheli North and Pwllheli South are published on the Welsh Government’s statistics portal, allowing residents to confirm their status online.

Local early‑years providers anticipate a rise in demand for places once the scheme is fully operational.

Gwynedd Council has highlighted that the additional childcare capacity will be allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis, subject to the eligibility criteria.

Health visitors and early‑learning professionals will be involved in delivering the parenting and health support components of the programme.

Speech and language specialists will also be available to assess and intervene where developmental concerns are identified.

The expansion aligns with the Welsh Government’s broader early‑years strategy, which aims to close attainment gaps before children reach school.

Officials stress that the Flying Start extension is not a stand‑alone solution but part of a coordinated effort involving schools, health services and community organisations.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on council communications for updates on registration dates and the rollout timetable.

By bringing the Flying Start programme to Pwllheli, the council hopes to lay a firmer foundation for the town’s youngest families and improve long‑term outcomes across the community.