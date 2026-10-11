Pembrokeshire firms can apply for up to £1m home‑energy grants

A £7m supply‑chain fund under the Swansea Bay City Deal offers Pembrokeshire manufacturers up to £1m to produce low‑carbon home‑energy technology, with applications due 9 Nov 2026.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Sioned Davies (West Wales & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 3:30 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire manufacturers have until 9 November 2026 to apply for grants of up to £1 million to produce equipment that will make homes more energy‑efficient.

The £7 million Supply Chain Fund forms part of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Homes as Power Stations programme, which aims to boost local production of low‑carbon technology.

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Neath Port Talbot Council is administering the scheme on behalf of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

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Grants range from £100,000 to £1 million and are open to start‑ups, small firms expanding capacity and established companies diversifying into new product lines.

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Eligible technologies include solar photovoltaic panels, intelligent energy management systems, heat pumps, domestic battery storage, power walls and infrared heating solutions.

The council says a large proportion of components used in home‑energy installations are currently sourced from outside south‑west Wales, often from overseas.

By supporting local manufacturers, the fund seeks to retain investment and create skilled jobs within the region.

“This fund is about helping businesses across South West Wales grow, innovate and meet the increasing demand for home energy technologies,” said Oonagh Gavigan, project manager for Homes as Power Stations.

Gavigan added that rising household interest in heat pumps, solar panels and battery storage presents an opportunity to produce more equipment closer to home.

“By supporting businesses to diversify and expand, we can strengthen local supply chains, create high‑quality jobs and ensure more of the economic benefits from the transition to low‑carbon homes are retained within our region,” she said.

Cllr Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, highlighted the potential for skilled employment and investment.

He noted that developing local suppliers would build the expertise needed to deliver more energy‑efficient homes across the South West.

The fund is designed to encourage firms to adapt existing manufacturing capabilities to the home‑energy market.

Applicants must demonstrate how their proposals will increase regional capacity for renewable‑energy equipment and component parts.

Projects may involve the production of heat‑pump compressors, solar‑panel frames, battery‑cell housings or control‑system modules.

All funding must be allocated and spent by December 2027, ensuring a rapid rollout of new manufacturing capacity.

Guidance notes and an expression‑of‑interest form are available on the council’s website.

Businesses are urged to read the eligibility criteria carefully before submitting proposals.

The scheme aligns with the broader ambition of the Swansea Bay City Deal to transform the region into a hub for low‑carbon technology and to create a resilient, locally‑sourced supply chain for the UK’s green transition.

Local industry bodies have welcomed the initiative, citing the potential to reduce reliance on imported components and to foster innovation within Welsh manufacturing.

Analysts expect the fund could generate several hundred new jobs, particularly in engineering, design and advanced manufacturing roles.

Successful applicants will be required to report on progress and outcomes, ensuring transparency and accountability for public funds.

The council will publish a list of successful projects later in the year, providing insight into the types of technologies that will be produced locally.

With the deadline fast approaching, firms across Pembrokeshire are reviewing their capabilities and preparing bids to secure a share of the £7 million pool.

For many, the grant represents a chance to pivot towards the growing market for domestic renewable‑energy solutions and to position Wales as a leader in the transition to low‑carbon homes.