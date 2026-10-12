Adam Price heads to Boston for AI investment talks

Welsh Minister Adam Price visits Boston to meet AI firms, discuss low‑carbon tech and speak at Harvard, aiming to attract investment and boost Wales’ tech sector.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 12:40 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price will travel to Boston from 12 to 16 October to pitch Wales as a partner of choice for artificial intelligence and technology investment.

The five‑day visit will see the Welsh minister sit down with a range of firms operating in AI, digital technology, life sciences and energy, including semiconductor maker Microchip Technology, which maintains a manufacturing base in Caldicot, and Boston‑based cement specialist Sublime Systems, whose low‑carbon construction technology is attracting global interest.

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Price will also represent Wales at the annual ministerial summit of the Disruptive & Emerging Technology Alliance (DETA), a partnership of 21 governments that together represent about 135 million people.

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Formed in 2023, DETA aims to help member states anticipate the impact of emerging technologies and shape public policy, covering fields such as AI, space, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and digital rights.

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Massachusetts holds the rotating presidency of the alliance for 2026 and 2027, and the body meets quarterly through dedicated working groups that share knowledge and experience across its membership.

Members are not required to make a financial contribution, underscoring the alliance’s focus on collaborative policy development rather than funding.

At Harvard University’s Growth Lab, Price will deliver a talk entitled “Can Small Nations Compete and Win in the Age of AI?” The Case of Wales”, examining how the nation is leveraging AI adoption, clean energy and skills development to drive economic growth.

“Boston is one of the world’s most dynamic technology hubs, and this visit is about putting Wales firmly on the map as a partner of choice for AI and technology investment,” he said.

“By meeting investors, businesses and our diaspora community, we are opening doors that will bring jobs and opportunities back home.”

“Returning to Harvard to speak about Wales’ place in the AI revolution is a chance to show that a small nation can compete and win on the global stage.”

The itinerary also includes meetings with members of the Welsh diaspora living in the Boston area, a key element of the Welsh Government’s forthcoming Diaspora Strategy.

The strategy seeks to encourage overseas Welsh entrepreneurs to invest in Wales and to provide incentives for recent emigrants to return, bolstering the nation’s talent pool and capital base.

Industry observers note that the timing of the trip coincides with a surge in global interest in low‑carbon technologies, an area where Wales hopes to capitalise on its growing expertise in renewable energy and sustainable construction.

Microchip Technology’s Caldicot facility, which supplies components to a range of high‑tech sectors, is expected to showcase its latest semiconductor innovations during the minister’s visit.

Sublime Systems will present its cement‑free construction process, which promises to cut carbon emissions by up to 90 percent compared with traditional methods.

Welsh officials anticipate that the Boston mission will generate concrete leads for future collaborations, joint research projects and potential investment pipelines.

While the Welsh Government has not disclosed specific financial targets, the emphasis on AI, clean energy and diaspora engagement reflects a broader ambition to diversify the economy beyond its traditional industries.

Boston’s reputation as a hub for venture capital and cutting‑edge research makes it a strategic destination for Wales as it seeks to position itself at the forefront of the emerging technology landscape.

Price’s participation in the DETA summit will also allow Wales to influence the alliance’s policy agenda, ensuring that the nation’s perspectives are reflected in international discussions on technology governance.

The minister’s Boston itinerary underscores a concerted effort by the Welsh Government to translate policy ambition into tangible investment, with the ultimate aim of creating high‑value jobs and sustaining long‑term growth.