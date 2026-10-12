St John Priory holds investiture at St Davids Cathedral

Civic leaders and volunteers gathered at St Davids Cathedral for a St John Priory visitation and investiture, highlighting the charity’s first‑aid work across Wales.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 2:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

St Davids Cathedral hosted a Priory Visitation and Investiture ceremony for St John Priory for Wales on Saturday 10 October, drawing civic leaders, volunteers and members of the public. The service, scheduled for 2 pm, was open to the public and took place within the historic nave of the cathedral.

Cllr Thomas Tudor, representing the Castle ward of Haverfordwest on Pembrokeshire County Council, thanked volunteers and staff after the ceremony. “Many thanks to all the volunteers and staff who do so much outstanding work for this charity and for our communities across Wales and the United Kingdom.”

Deputy Lieutenant Dr Chris Martin also attended, alongside a roster of local dignitaries and fellow councillors.

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The ceremony marked the formal visitation of the St John Priory for Wales, a regional branch of the Order of St John, and the investiture of new members into the order. The Order of St John, a royal chivalric organisation, operates a global charitable network that spans more than 40 countries.

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In Wales, St John Ambulance Cymru delivers first‑aid training, provides medical cover at public events and runs patient‑transport services for those unable to travel to hospitals. The charity also offers a range of volunteer roles, from community first‑aid responders to event medics, allowing participants to gain skills while supporting local health needs.

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According to the organisation, its international network trains over two million people each year in first aid and related health‑care activities. The Welsh branch contributes to that figure through its extensive training programmes delivered in schools, workplaces and community groups across the nation.

The investiture ceremony included the traditional oath and the presentation of the order’s insignia to newly inducted members. Recipients pledged to uphold the order’s motto, “Pro Fide and Pro Utilitate Hominum”, translated as “For the Faith and in the Service of Humanity”.

The cathedral’s historic setting added a solemn backdrop, with the choir’s hymns echoing through the stone arches as the ceremony progressed. Members of the public who arrived early were welcomed with a brief exhibition on the history of St John Ambulance Cymru and its role in Welsh communities.

Organisers noted that the event also served to raise awareness of the charity’s ongoing need for volunteers, particularly in rural areas where medical response times can be longer. The Priory for Wales, as part of the larger Order, continues to coordinate with local health boards and emergency services to ensure rapid first‑aid provision at festivals, sporting events and public gatherings.

The ceremony concluded with a benediction from the cathedral’s dean, followed by a reception in the cathedral’s cloister where attendees exchanged contacts and discussed future collaborations. Observers described the day as a reminder of the enduring link between historic institutions and modern community health initiatives.

St John Ambulance Cymru will continue its training schedule throughout the autumn, with upcoming courses slated for Cardiff, Swansea and rural Pembrokeshire.