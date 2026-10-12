Pembrokeshire council delays housing policy as 945 households still unregistered

Council postpones new housing allocation to Feb 2027, yet online sites still show an Oct 2026 launch, leaving 945 high‑need households without updated guidance.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 3:40 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has pushed back the launch of its revised social‑housing allocation policy from 28 October to February 2027, leaving hundreds of high‑need households still awaiting clear guidance.

The council announced the postponement on Thursday 8 October, citing updated Welsh Government guidance and pending policy changes that require additional time for implementation.

Advertisement

Despite the delay, the public‑facing Choice Homes website continues to list the original 28 October 2026 start date on its “What’s new?” page, creating a stark inconsistency for applicants.

Advertisement

Housing association ATEB, a local partner, also displays the October 2026 timetable on its Find a Home page, further compounding the confusion.

Advertisement

Council officials clarified that the register will indeed reopen on 28 October, but under the existing Gold, Silver and Bronze priority bands, not the proposed A‑to‑D system.

Weekly property advertisements will remain suspended until the new allocation rules are finalised, meaning no new listings will appear on the portal during the interim.

Out of the 4 292 households previously on the register, only 59 per cent have submitted fresh applications, according to the council’s latest figures.

Alarmingly, 945 households in the highest housing‑need categories have yet to reapply, though the council stresses that none have lost their place on the current register.

The extended timetable is intended to give applicants additional support to complete the re‑application process, with direct contact promised for those already on the new register before 28 October.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, the council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, acknowledged the delay, saying it would allow time to reflect changes in national legislation and guidance.

She added that the council must “offer more help to applicants with known housing needs”, underscoring the pressure on vulnerable families.

Applicants are urged to ensure their preferred areas are up to date, as allocations will continue to be made from shortlists of eligible households under the existing rules.

The council has not set a firm date for the resumption of normal weekly property advertising and bidding, leaving many to wonder when the new system will become operational.

Questions remain over when the outdated online instructions will be corrected and whether any applicant has been disadvantaged by the conflicting information.

For now, the 8 October announcement provides the most reliable timetable, with the register reopening on 28 October and the revised policy slated for February 2027.

The council has been approached for comment on the discrepancies, the timeline for updating online guidance, and assurances that no household has lost priority as a result of the mixed messages.