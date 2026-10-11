Pembrokeshire civic leaders unite at Neyland mayor’s service

Neyland’s own mayor, Cllr Peter Hay, presided over the service, welcoming colleagues and local residents. Representing Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan arrived alongside his deputy, both dressed in the traditional mayoral…

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 2:30 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Civic leaders across Pembrokeshire gathered in Neyland on Sunday, 11 October, for the town mayor’s civic service, marking a rare convergence of the county’s elected representatives. The ceremony, held at the historic St Mary’s Church, brought together mayors and councillors from ten towns and communities.

Neyland’s own mayor, Cllr Peter Hay, presided over the service, welcoming colleagues and local residents. Representing Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan arrived alongside his deputy, both dressed in the traditional mayoral regalia.

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Pembroke’s mayor, Cllr Jonathan Grimes, took his place on the council bench, flanked by the town’s chartered clerk. Cllr Tony Wilcox, mayor of Pembroke Dock, joined the gathering, highlighting the dock town’s maritime heritage.

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Fishguard and Goodwick were represented by Cllr Stephen Hughes, who spoke of the twin towns’ shared coastal challenges. St Davids’ mayor, Cllr Sarah Foster, attended, underscoring the city’s status as Wales’ ecclesiastical capital.

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From Haverfordwest, the county’s largest town, came Mayor Cllr Randell Izaiah Thomas‑Turner, accompanied by the town’s sheriff, Cllr Dani Thomas‑Turner. Milford Haven Town Council sent Cllr William Elliott, who highlighted the port’s role in regional trade.

The service began with a hymn led by the local choir, followed by a reading from the Book of Common Prayer. A minute’s silence honoured the memory of former Pembrokeshire councillors who had recently passed away.

After the formalities, Cllr Thomas‑Turner addressed the assembled mayors, describing the event as an “opportunity to strengthen relationships and celebrate our shared commitment to the communities we serve”. He added, “It’s always wonderful to see representatives from our different towns and communities united by a shared commitment to public service and making a positive difference for the people we represent.”

“Every town has its own identity, history and challenges, but we share the same responsibility: serving our communities with pride, integrity and compassion,” he said.

The mayor of Neyland, Cllr Hay, thanked his colleagues for travelling from across the county, noting the logistical effort involved.

He highlighted Neyland’s recent regeneration projects, including the new waterfront promenade and community hub. Cllr Morgan of Tenby praised the town’s successful tourism campaign, which has seen visitor numbers rise steadily over the past year.

Pembroke’s Cllr Grimes spoke of the town’s ongoing heritage restoration, citing the refurbishment of the historic Castle Gate as a milestone. Cllr Wilcox reminded attendees of the importance of supporting the maritime education programme at the local college.

Fishguard and Goodwick’s Cllr Hughes urged a coordinated response to coastal erosion, a concern shared by many Pembrokeshire communities. St Davids’ Cllr Foster highlighted the upcoming National Eisteddfod, which will bring cultural and economic benefits to the city.

The Haverfordwest sheriff, Cllr Dani Thomas‑Turner, presented a ceremonial key to the town of Neyland, symbolising inter‑town friendship. The key was later displayed in the town hall, where it will remain until the next county‑wide civic gathering.

Throughout the afternoon, residents mingled with the officials, sharing stories of local projects and volunteering efforts. A local school choir performed a rendition of “Land of My Fathers”, evoking a sense of Welsh pride.

The service concluded with a traditional tea reception, where mayors exchanged contact details and discussed future collaborations. Observers noted the palpable sense of camaraderie, a rare sight given the often competitive nature of local politics.

The gathering underscores Pembrokeshire’s commitment to a collaborative approach, especially as the county prepares for upcoming infrastructure and environmental challenges. With the mayoral service now behind them, the civic leaders are expected to reconvene later in the year at the county council’s annual conference.