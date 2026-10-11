Students restore historic Strata Florida stables

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 1:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Students from local colleges and universities have begun work on the historic stable block at Strata Florida, near Tregaron, as part of a heritage‑conservation scheme that blends practical training with the restoration of a landmark Welsh site.

The project, launched by the Strata Florida Trust in partnership with World Monuments Fund Britain, aims to refurbish the listed building while creating new spaces for education and cultural activities.

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Traditional building skills – including stonemasonry, carpentry, slating, plastering and lime‑work – are being taught on‑site, with trainees working alongside experienced craftspeople.

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John Darlington, director of projects at World Monuments Fund Britain, said: “What makes this project different is that the conservation itself is part of the learning.”

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He added that over the next two years participants will gain hands‑on experience while helping to conserve a real historic structure.

When the work is complete, the restored stables are intended to serve as a permanent venue for workshops, exhibitions and community events.

A colourful mural, designed by Driftwood Designs in collaboration with local residents, now decorates the temporary hoarding surrounding the building, informing visitors about the work and celebrating Strata Florida’s cultural heritage.

The site’s history stretches back to the 12th century, when Cistercian monks first settled the area in 1164 and re‑founded the abbey in 1184 under the patronage of Rhys ap Gruffudd, prince of Deheubarth.

During the medieval period Strata Florida became a thriving centre of Welsh literary activity, linked to manuscripts such as the Hendregadredd and the White Book of Rhydderch, and praised by poets including Dafydd ap Gwilym.

Following the dissolution of the monasteries in 1539, parts of the complex were incorporated into the nearby Mynachlog Fawr farm.

The Strata Florida Trust purchased the farm in 2016 and has since been restoring its listed buildings for new uses, organising courses, visits and community events, and running an archaeology field school since 2019.

In 2025 the Trust took on management of the abbey and its grounds under an agreement with Cadw, reopening the visitor centre to the public.

The current training programme brings together a range of partners, including further‑education colleges, universities and specialist trade organisations, all committed to preserving traditional craft techniques.

Students will be able to earn recognised qualifications while contributing to the conservation of a building that forms part of Wales’s medieval cultural landscape.

Project leaders say the initiative not only safeguards the physical fabric of the stables but also revitalises the intangible heritage of craftsmanship that has long underpinned Welsh building traditions.

Work on the stable block is already underway, with scaffolding and protective hoarding in place, and the first phase of stone repair and lime plaster application scheduled for completion later this year.

Further details of the training programme, including enrolment dates and partner institutions, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The collaboration between the Strata Florida Trust and World Monuments Fund Britain reflects a growing emphasis on skills‑based heritage projects that deliver both conservation outcomes and vocational pathways for young people.

Local community groups have welcomed the initiative, noting that the restored stables will provide a new hub for cultural activities and educational outreach in the heart of Ceredigion.

As the work progresses, the site is set to become a living classroom where history, craft and community converge.