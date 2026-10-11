Welsh ministers dodge wartime defence funding question

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 3:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh ministers have left a direct question on wartime defence funding unanswered, prompting Conservative leaders to warn of uncertainty for the sector.

On 9 October, Conservative MS Darren Millar asked whether the Welsh Defence Ethical Framework would allow support for parts of the defence industry to be suspended if a war broke out.

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He also sought figures on possible job losses, financial impact and broader security implications.

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Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price replied that the framework is still being drafted and that a consultation will involve businesses, trade unions, public bodies and government partners.

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Price said decisions on implementation and support arrangements would be considered during the drafting stage and reviewed after the framework is introduced.

The written answer did not specify how the rules would operate in wartime, nor did it provide any numbers on jobs or investment at risk.

Millar warned that employers might relocate recruitment or investment plans elsewhere, although no specific contract loss has been identified.

The dispute centres on a £50 million UK Defence Growth Deal that earmarks the MOD Aberporth range for expanded testing of autonomous aircraft and new opportunities for Welsh firms.

On 23 September, Ceredigion Penfro MS Paul Marr asked whether the Aberporth project and the Growth Deal were exempt from the Welsh Government’s temporary pause on investment decisions.

Price explained that exceptionally urgent decisions could still proceed before the ethical framework is finalised, but he did not give a blanket guarantee for Aberporth.

The UK Government’s Growth Deal, announced in February, aims to increase use of the Aberporth testing facilities, help smaller Welsh businesses win Ministry of Defence contracts and develop technical training for the sector.

The £50 million commitment is a UK‑wide defence initiative; the Welsh Government’s pause concerns only its own investment and business‑support grants.

No evidence suggests the UK funding package has been halted or that MOD activity at Aberporth has been suspended.

Pembrokeshire’s advanced manufacturing supply chain, including United Aerospace in Pembroke Dock, could benefit from future defence and aerospace contracts, and the company has not reported any loss of funding under the Welsh proposals.

Price first announced the ethical framework on 3 September, outlining plans to apply additional human‑rights and international humanitarian‑law checks to devolved public support for defence businesses.

In a Senedd statement on 22 September, he said new Welsh Government investment support should be deferred wherever legally and practically possible until the framework is published.

He clarified that existing contracts and routine relationships with defence firms would continue, and that any support decision that could not reasonably wait could be considered by the First Minister.

The framework does not seek to exclude the defence industry but to ensure that devolved economic assistance aligns with ethical standards.

Control of the armed forces, MOD procurement and arms‑export licences remains the responsibility of the UK Government.

The Senedd debate on 30 September saw a narrow 45‑to‑43 vote in favour of a Conservative motion calling for a Welsh defence industrial strategy, technical training and closer cooperation with the UK Government.

Official estimates suggest Wales’ combined defence and aerospace sector employs around 16 000 people, generates £3.7 billion in turnover and contributes roughly £1.5 billion to the economy.

Labour and Reform members expressed concerns that the ethical framework could deter investment, while Plaid Cymru argued that public funding must be assessed against human‑rights obligations.

Price maintained that responsible defence employment and ethical safeguards are compatible objectives.

Questions remain about the precise criteria of the framework, the number and value of support decisions that may be deferred, and how officials would respond in a national emergency.

The Welsh Government has yet to publish the completed framework, leaving both the wartime support question and any specific economic impact on Aberporth unresolved.