Haverfordwest station among World Cup of Stations finalists

The Welsh station is the sole representative from Wales after a community‑led makeover that saw local young people produce a series of artworks on Platform 2.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 7:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Haverfordwest railway station has been named one of the 20 finalists in the 2026 World Cup of Stations, a competition run by the Rail Delivery Group to showcase stations that “create connections that matter”.

The Welsh station is the sole representative from Wales after a community‑led makeover that saw local young people produce a series of artworks on Platform 2.

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The installations, funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, were created by teenagers alongside contributions from established local artists.

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Project organisers say the aim was to make the station more welcoming for passengers and visitors while giving young people a meaningful creative outlet.

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Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, praised the effort, saying: “It’s great to see art and culture brought to people as opposed to them actively seeking it out and we have a great tradition in Pembrokeshire of young people producing public art in this form.”

“The fact that this is a wide‑ranging partnership of groups only adds to the value of the project.” I hope people take an opportunity to have a look at what has been created.”

Rail Delivery Group highlighted the project’s impact, noting that it “gives young people a meaningful role in shaping a more welcoming gateway and strengthens confidence and connection across the town”.

Over 150 stations were nominated from across Britain before a judging panel selected the shortlist based on the stories they tell for their communities.

Other stations in the running include Laindon, Basildon, Berney Arms and Leeds City in the East Coast and East Midlands, as well as Kilmarnock, Saltcoats, Stow and Cardross in Scotland.

Further contenders are Banbury, Haltwhistle, Hindley and Irlam in the North West and West Midlands, and Brookwood, South Tottenham, St Pancras International and Bishopstone in the South.

From the Wales and West region, the shortlist also features Par, Crediton and Yatton alongside Haverfordwest.

Dan Mann, co‑CEO of Rail Delivery Group, said the competition “is an opportunity to celebrate the wider impact of our railways.” The stories behind this year’s shortlisted stations show how rail helps people and communities thrive”.

He added that each finalist “whether opening up opportunities, supporting local projects or bringing people together, is making a real difference”.

Alex Hynes, DFTO Chief Executive, echoed the sentiment, stating: “Our finalists demonstrate what a railway station actually means to those who use it, whether that’s unlocking opportunities, supporting local communities and businesses, or just being a place where people can meet to connect.”

Voting for the competition opens at 00:01 on Monday 12 October and runs until 23:59 on Sunday 18 October on the Rail Delivery Group’s website.

On Wednesday 14 October the leading station from each regional group will advance to the final stage, leaving five stations in the race for the crown.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday 20 October, with the station receiving the most public votes taking the title.

Haverfordwest’s inclusion on the shortlist has sparked local enthusiasm, with residents encouraged to view the new artworks and support the station’s bid.

Transport officials say the competition highlights how stations can act as community hubs, not merely points of departure and arrival.

Community groups involved in the Haverfordwest project include local schools, youth clubs and the town’s volunteer rail partnership.

The artwork features vibrant murals, sculptural pieces and interactive displays that reflect the town’s maritime heritage and natural landscape.

Station staff report a noticeable uplift in passenger satisfaction since the artworks were installed, with many commuters commenting on the brighter atmosphere.

Local businesses near the station have also welcomed the increased footfall, noting a rise in customers during the project’s rollout.

Transport for Wales has pledged continued support for community‑driven initiatives that enhance station environments across the network.

The World Cup of Stations competition runs alongside broader efforts to modernise the rail network under Great British Railways.

Organisers stress that public voting will determine the final champion, urging rail users to cast their votes online.

As the shortlist narrows, Haverfordwest joins a distinguished group of stations recognised for their role in fostering local identity and connectivity.

Should the Welsh station secure the top spot, it would mark the first time a Welsh location has won the competition since its inception.

For now, the focus remains on showcasing the creative work and community spirit that earned Haverfordwest its place among Britain’s finest stations.