Nomads test ‘Friday Night Lights’ to boost Welsh football crowds

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 7:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Connah’s Quay Nomads have turned a local derby into a test case for revitalising matchday attendance across the Cymru Premier. On Friday 6 November the club will host Flint Town United under floodlights in an event billed as “Friday Night Lights”.

Alex Catton, a specialist in luxury sports travel, has been hired to audit every element of the fan experience in the weeks leading up to the game. His brief is to identify what works, what does not and whether the changes will persuade more people to walk through the turnstiles.

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“We have spent a long time asking how we can persuade people to watch the domestic game.” Perhaps the better question is: what can we do to make people want to be there?” the club’s ambassador said.

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The experiment follows a series of high‑attendance fixtures at other Welsh clubs, including Caernarfon Town’s surge at the Oval and Colwyn Bay’s 2,300‑strong derby crowd earlier this year. Penybont’s recent “Big Bont Bash” attracted 2,666 fans, a record for the club and one of the biggest turnouts in the league’s recent history.

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Those events proved that free admission, entertainment, food and children’s activities can transform a routine league match into a community occasion. “The audience is there.”

We just need to give them more reasons to come,” the Nomads’ spokesperson added. The Football Association of Wales has expanded the Cymru Premier from 12 to 16 clubs this season, hoping larger crowds will drive stronger competition and commercial growth.

Its new identity stresses community connection, Welsh authenticity and ambition – goals that clubs must now translate into tangible matchday offers. Nomads manager John Disney, a former player with over 300 appearances, highlighted the legacy of former boss Andy Morrison.

“Andy left an enormous mark on Connah’s Quay.” He helped transform the club into a side capable of competing for honours and regularly qualifying for Europe, including those unforgettable European nights.”

Disney believes that Morrison’s influence endures through the next generation, with former Nomads players now managing rival sides.

Danny Holmes, another ex‑Nomads player, will lead Flint Town United, setting up a rare derby where two former teammates now sit opposite each other on the touchline. “What I find particularly encouraging now is seeing the legacy of that era continue through the next generation,” the club’s ambassador noted.

The experiment is not about turning Welsh grounds into theme parks but about enhancing the authentic community feel that draws families and friends. “If we get that right, the future of Welsh football could be very exciting indeed,” the spokesperson concluded.

Fans will be offered free entry, live music, food stalls and activities for children, mirroring the successful formula used at other clubs. Local volunteers and community groups have been invited to take part, reinforcing the sense of ownership and belonging.

Catton’s audit will assess everything from queue management to the quality of the pre‑match entertainment. Data collected will inform whether the “occasion” model can be replicated at other Welsh venues.

The match also serves as a reminder of the club’s European adventures, which once saw Connah’s Quay host continental opposition in north Wales. Those nights demonstrated the heights a small club can reach when ambition meets community support.

By turning a routine fixture into a night out, the Nomads hope to set a benchmark for the league’s broader attendance strategy. With the FAW’s objectives of higher profiles and stronger commercial models, the outcome of Friday Night Lights could shape future policy.

As the lights switch on at Deeside Stadium, the experiment will reveal whether the promise of a richer matchday experience can convert casual observers into regular supporters.